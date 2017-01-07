Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.6.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 55, Grandview 51
Cherry Creek 70, Overland 60
Eaglecrest 69, Mullen 45
Smoky Hill 71, Cherokee Trail 65
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 62, Smoky Hill 19
Cherry Creek 87, Overland 48
Douglas County 60, Gateway 50
Mullen 58, Eaglecrest 39
Regis Jesuit 78, Grand Junction 23
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 5, Denver East 0
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 3 2 – 5
Denver East 0 0 0 — 0