Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.6.17

By COURTNEY OAKES, Sports Editor

Smoky Hill’s Will Becker (11) lost control of this ball, but it went in and turned into a three-point play during the third quarter of the Buffaloes’ 71-65 Centennial League boys basketball win at Cherokee Trail on Jan. 6, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 55, Grandview 51

Cherry Creek 70, Overland 60

Eaglecrest 69, Mullen 45

Smoky Hill 71, Cherokee Trail 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 62, Smoky Hill 19

Cherry Creek 87, Overland 48

Douglas County 60, Gateway 50

Mullen 58, Eaglecrest 39

Regis Jesuit 78, Grand Junction 23

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 5, Denver East 0

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 0 3 2 – 5

Denver East 0 0 0 — 0