Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.4.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 60, Cherokee Trail 53

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 11 10 21 18 — 60

Cherokee Trail 9 8 16 20 — 53

Grandview 65, Smoky Hill 55

Overland 70, Eaglecrest 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 77, Cherokee Trail 40

Grandview 87, Smoky Hill 22

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 3 4 6 9 — 22

Grandview 30 28 19 10 — 87

Overland 51, Eaglecrest 34

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 8, Denver East 1

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 1 3 4 — 8

Denver East 0 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Paxton Erickson 2, Mac Padilla 2, Wyatt Verity 2, Anders Erickson, Drew Renner. Regis Jesuit assists: Shane Ott 4, Nicholas Schultz 3, Connor Kilkenny 2, Paxton Erickson, Justin Lico, Sergio Padilla, Nolan Sargent, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit assists: Max Harlan (15 shots on goal-14 saves)