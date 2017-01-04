Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.4.17

Eaglecrest’s Jessica Stoner (22) and Overland’s Jordan Walton (15) box each other out on a free throw attempt during the first half of the Trailblazers’ 45-40 win over the Raptors in a Centennial League girls basketball contest on Jan. 4, 2017, at Overland High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 62, Cherokee Trail 56

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 12 14 14 16 — 56

Cherry Creek 15 16 13 18 — 62

Eaglecrest 64, Overland 55

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 12 18 20 14 — 64

Overland 7 10 26 12 — 55

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 20, Xai’vion Jackson 11, Ikenna Ozor 11. Overland points: Goy Wang 17, Tristan Legins 13, Asad Yousuf 10, Jalone Rice 5, Tucson Redding 4, Stephen Hayes 2, Laolu Oke 2, Daijon Smith 2

Grandview 78, Smoky Hill 66

Score by quarters:

Grandview 10 21 27 20 — 78

Smoky Hill 10 15 21 20 — 66

Grandview points: Gaige Prim 31, Ben Boone 16, Lechaun Duhart 15, Dayne Prim 9, Kain Mack 4, Gunner Gentry 3

Greeley West 74, Aurora Central 66 (3OT)

Score by quarters:

Greeley West 12 12 18 9 7 8 8 — 74

Aur. Central 8 15 16 12 7 8 0 — 66

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 19, Michael Thompson 15, Jayden Robinson 14, R’Ron Fisher 6, Jalil Grimes 6, Angelo Robinson 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bear Creek 42, Rangeview 40

Cherry Creek 54, Cherokee Trail 46

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 15 17 12 10 — 54

Cher. Trail 13 15 7 11 — 46

Grandview 88, Smoky Hill 18

Overland 45, Eaglecrest 40

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 5 10 10 15 — 40

Overland 9 11 16 9 — 45

Overland points: Kailey Brown 10, Lyric Thompson 10, Isis Charles 8, Maia Jackson 8, Jordan Walton 5, Keara Felix 2, Jewell Humphrey 2

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Valor Christian 0

Score by periods:

Valor Christian 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 2 3 1 — 6

Regis Jesuit goals: Shane Ott 2, Michael Baer, Dylan Kelly, Connor Kilkenny, Kale Lone. Regis Jesuit assists: Cade Alcock 3, Wyatt Verity 2, Rowan Barnes, Kelly, Kilkenny, Lone, Kyle Nelson, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (16 shots on goal-16 saves)