Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.4.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek 62, Cherokee Trail 56
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 12 14 14 16 — 56
Cherry Creek 15 16 13 18 — 62
Eaglecrest 64, Overland 55
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 12 18 20 14 — 64
Overland 7 10 26 12 — 55
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 20, Xai’vion Jackson 11, Ikenna Ozor 11. Overland points: Goy Wang 17, Tristan Legins 13, Asad Yousuf 10, Jalone Rice 5, Tucson Redding 4, Stephen Hayes 2, Laolu Oke 2, Daijon Smith 2
Grandview 78, Smoky Hill 66
Score by quarters:
Grandview 10 21 27 20 — 78
Smoky Hill 10 15 21 20 — 66
Grandview points: Gaige Prim 31, Ben Boone 16, Lechaun Duhart 15, Dayne Prim 9, Kain Mack 4, Gunner Gentry 3
Greeley West 74, Aurora Central 66 (3OT)
Score by quarters:
Greeley West 12 12 18 9 7 8 8 — 74
Aur. Central 8 15 16 12 7 8 0 — 66
Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 19, Michael Thompson 15, Jayden Robinson 14, R’Ron Fisher 6, Jalil Grimes 6, Angelo Robinson 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bear Creek 42, Rangeview 40
Cherry Creek 54, Cherokee Trail 46
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 15 17 12 10 — 54
Cher. Trail 13 15 7 11 — 46
Grandview 88, Smoky Hill 18
Overland 45, Eaglecrest 40
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 5 10 10 15 — 40
Overland 9 11 16 9 — 45
Overland points: Kailey Brown 10, Lyric Thompson 10, Isis Charles 8, Maia Jackson 8, Jordan Walton 5, Keara Felix 2, Jewell Humphrey 2
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 6, Valor Christian 0
Score by periods:
Valor Christian 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 2 3 1 — 6
Regis Jesuit goals: Shane Ott 2, Michael Baer, Dylan Kelly, Connor Kilkenny, Kale Lone. Regis Jesuit assists: Cade Alcock 3, Wyatt Verity 2, Rowan Barnes, Kelly, Kilkenny, Lone, Kyle Nelson, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (16 shots on goal-16 saves)