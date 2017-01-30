Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK 67, Northglenn 50

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 13 21 9 7 — 50

Vista PEAK 15 13 18 21 — 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK 54, Northglenn 34

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 19 13 10 12 — 54

Northglenn 6 6 14 8 — 34

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Gateway 27, Rangeview 24