Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK 67, Northglenn 50
Score by quarters:
Northglenn 13 21 9 7 — 50
Vista PEAK 15 13 18 21 — 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK 54, Northglenn 34
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 19 13 10 12 — 54
Northglenn 6 6 14 8 — 34
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Gateway 27, Rangeview 24