Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD
AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK 67, Northglenn 50

Score by quarters:

Northglenn  13  21    9    7 — 50

Vista PEAK  15  13  18  21 — 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK 54, Northglenn 34

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  19  13  10  12 — 54

Northglenn    6    6  14    8 — 34

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Gateway 27, Rangeview 24

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.