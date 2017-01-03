Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.3.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 79, Lincoln 58
Score by quarters:
Lincoln 11 14 16 17 — 58
Regis Jesuit 25 16 15 23 — 79
Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 27, Jamil Safieddine 17, Justin Lamb 16, Payton Egloff 7, Connor Hobbs 7, Elijah Martinez 3, Joseph Lamptey 2
ThunderRidge 63, Overland 51
Score by quarters:
ThunderRidge 14 15 15 19 — 63
Overland 9 15 11 16 — 51
Overland points: Daijon Smith 21, Tucson Redding 7, Asad Yousuf 6, Stephen Hayes 4, Tristan Legins 4, Jalone Rice 3, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2, Goy Wang 2