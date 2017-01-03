Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.3.17

Regis Jesuit’s Payton Egloff (20) tries to pull a rebound away from Lincoln’s Moses Hughe (12) during the second quarter of the Raiders’ 79-58 non-league boys basketball win over the Lancers on Jan. 3, 2017, at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 79, Lincoln 58

Score by quarters:

Lincoln 11 14 16 17 — 58

Regis Jesuit 25 16 15 23 — 79

Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 27, Jamil Safieddine 17, Justin Lamb 16, Payton Egloff 7, Connor Hobbs 7, Elijah Martinez 3, Joseph Lamptey 2

ThunderRidge 63, Overland 51

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 14 15 15 19 — 63

Overland 9 15 11 16 — 51

Overland points: Daijon Smith 21, Tucson Redding 7, Asad Yousuf 6, Stephen Hayes 4, Tristan Legins 4, Jalone Rice 3, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2, Goy Wang 2