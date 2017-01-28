Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.28.17

Hinkley senior Toptim Kelly Duffy had a blast at the Aurora Public Schools Championship girls swim meet, placing in the top five in two individual events and swimming on two second-place relay teams as the Thunderbirds finished second behind Rangeview in the team chase on Jan. 28, 2017, at Hinkley High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 77, Cherry Creek 75

Regis Jesuit 67, Highlands Ranch 62

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 5 23 19 20 — 67

High. Ranch 15 14 10 23 — 62

Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 15, Matt Wheelock 14, Sam Bannec 12, Connor Hobbs 10, Elijah Martinez 8, Samba Kane 5, Payton Egloff 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 71, Cherokee Trail 55

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 12 13 11 19 — 55

Cherry Creek 21 14 20 16 — 71

Eaglecrest 55, Overland 52

Score by quarters:

Overland 5 11 9 27 — 52

Eaglecrest 15 14 10 16 — 55

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 18, Kailey Brown 13, Maia Jackson 9, Keara Felix 5, Isis Charles 3, Destiny Humphrey 2, Julyah Wilson 2

Highlands Ranch 59, Regis Jesuit 42

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 16 11 8 7 — 42

High. Ranch 8 17 18 16 — 59

GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora Public Schools Championships (at Hinkley High School)

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 483 points; 2. Hinkley 312; 3. Gateway 193; 4. Aurora Central 116

Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Rangeview (Lauren Graff, Sydney Comet, Nikki Minikus, Celeste Packer), 2 minutes, 20.57 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Keaghan Banaitis (Rangeview), 2:13.85; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 2:16.42 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Haley Zant (Rangeview), 28.79; 1-meter diving — 1. Sarah Mortenson (Rangeview), 403.85 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 1:04.76; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Haley Zant (Rangeview), 1:02.53; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Keaghan Banaitis (Rangeview), 6:03.40; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Jasmine Johnson, Brittany Ward, Haley Zant, Keaghan Banaitis), 1:57.22; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lauren Graff (Rangeview), 1:12.88; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Sydney Comet (Rangeview), 1:21.82; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Jasmine Johnson, Brittany Ward, Haley Zant, Keaghan Banaitis), 4:20.24

ICE HOCKEY

Ralston Valley 1, Cherry Creek 0

Score by periods:

Ralston Valley 1 0 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (24 shots on goal-23 saves)

Regis Jesuit 7, Mountain Vista 1

Score by periods:

Mtn. Vista 0 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 2 3 2 — 7

Regis Jesuit goals: Connor Kilkenny 2, Michael Baer 2, Justin Lico, Kale Lone, Nicholas Schultz. Regis Jesuit assists: Connor Kilkenny 3, Cade Alcock, Jonathan Didas, Anders Erickson