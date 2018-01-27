Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.27.18

Hinkley junior Emery Bemis, left, eludes a shot taken by Eagle Valley’s Davis Ward during a 170-pound semifinal match at the 34th Les Mattocks Invitational wrestling tournament on Jan. 27, 2018, at Abraham Lincoln High School. Bemis won the match by injury default over Ward to make the final and finished second in the strong tournament that included five Aurora programs. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 51, Cherokee Trail 37

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 11 13 6 21 — 51

Cherokee Trail 9 9 8 11 — 37

Cherokee Trail points: Yolanda Fason 10, Destinee Paulk 10, Angel Neyland 7, Dominique Rodriguez 5, Abbie Sparks 5

Eaglecrest 49, Overland 37

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 13 7 18 11 — 49

Overland 6 8 14 9 — 37

Eaglecrest points: Alyssa Sandoval-Jimenez 17, Hidaya Thornton 11, Raquel Turner 8, Alexis Dixon 6, Jordan Stoner 5, Celesse Myles 2

WRESTLING

Brighton Invitational

Team scores: 1. Brighton 242.5 points; 2. Pueblo West 204; 3. Grand Junction 200.5; 4. Mountain View 107.5; 5. Coronado 107; 6. Douglas County 97; 7. Gering 94; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 83.5; 9. Prairie View 67; 10. REGIS JESUIT 61; 11. Olathe 57; 12. Fort Lupton 52; 13. Brighton B 19.5

Aurora top-six placers: Cherokee Trail — David Rivera (champion, 132 pounds), Drake Davis (2nd, 126 pounds), JJ Boimah (4th, 160 pounds), Austin Jandik (5th, 182 pounds); Regis Jesuit — Antonio Segura (champion, 138 pounds), Hayes Ward (2nd, 182 pounds), Brody McGah (6th, 126 pounds)

Les Mattocks Invitational

Team scores: 1. Thompson Valley 153.5 points; 2. Eagle Valley 151; 3. Sheridan 142.5; 4. Air Academy 125.5; 5. Abraham Lincoln 118; 6. OVERLAND 104; 7. Jefferson 86.5; 8. VISTA PEAK 81; 9. Falcon 75; 10. Conifer 74.5; 11. Glenwood Springs 69; 12. ThunderRidge 65; 13. Vista Ridge 61.5; 14. Rampart 60; 15. Mountain Vista 54; 16. Longmont 52; 17. Harrison 42; 18. Denver North 40; 19. Lakewood 29; 20. HINKLEY 27; 21. Denver West 26; 22. Standley Lake 24.5; 23. Centaurus 24; 24. Adams City 23; T25. Alameda 22; T25. Faith Christian 22; T25. Kennedy 22; T28. Montbello 21; T28. Battle Mountain 21; 30. Columbine 20; 31. AURORA CENTRAL 18.5; 32. Sierra 16.5; 33. GATEWAY 6

Aurora top-six placers: Aurora Central — Werals Niyongabo (5th, 132 pounds); Hinkley — Emery Bemis (2nd, 170 pounds); Overland — Grant Bradley (champion, 113 pounds), Isaiah Bradley (2nd, 126 pounds), Kaelin Chin (2nd, 195 pounds), Brandon Gustafson (3rd, 160 pounds), Miguel Mendoza III (4th, 132 pounds); Vista PEAK — Tristan Curtis (2nd, 138 pounds), Jace Arno (4th, 160 pounds), Jayden Smith (4th, 195 pounds)

Mile High Invitational

Team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 210.5 points; 2. Windsor 209.5; 3. Mesa Ridge 179.5; 4. Arapahoe 120; 5. Fort Morgan 110; 6. Valor Christian 88; 7. Pueblo South 86.5; 8. Thomas Jefferson 83; 9. Castle View 81; 10. Heritage 49; 11. Highlands Ranch 48.5; 12. EAGLECREST 47.5; 13. Golden 29; 14. Palmer 27; T15. Liberty 22; T15. SMOKY HILL 22; 17. Rock Canyon 0

Aurora top-six placers: Eaglecrest — Caeleb Knoll (3rd, 106 pounds), Tyler Maccagnan (4th, 152 pounds), Joseph George (5th, 195 pounds), Alias Quinones (6th, 113 pounds); Grandview — Matthew Frye (champion, 138 pounds), Dylan Ranieri (champion, 145 pounds), Brice Hartzhheim (champion, 182 pounds), Alex Santillan (2nd, 113 pounds), Giovani Federico (2nd, 120 pounds), Fabian Santillan (2nd, 126 pounds), Grady Colgan (3rd, 152 pounds), Joe Renner (3rd, 195 pounds), William Wikowsky (4th, 285 pounds), Giovanny Beague (5th, 220 pounds), Isaac Smith (6th, 170 pounds); Smoky Hill — David Hoage (3rd, 220 pounds)

Thornton Invitational

Team scores: 1. Alamosa 300 points; 2. Central Grand Junction 232.5; 3. Fruita 130.5; 4. Legend 114.5; 5. Mead 113.5; 6. Florence 109; 7. Skyview 79; 8. RANGEVIEW 72.5; 9. Denver East 68; T10. Ralston Valley 67; T10. Mitchell 67; 12. Wheatridge 58; 13. Akron 53; 14. Thornton 50.5; 15. Frederick 47; 16. Elizabeth 44; 17. Palmer Ridge 41; 18. Burlington 27; 19. Niwot 25; T20. Dolores Huerta 22; T20. Westminster 22; 22. Arvada 10; 23. George Washington 1; 24. Lotus 0

Aurora top-six placers: Rangeview — Matthew Shriver (champion, 182 pounds), Bryan Fierro (3rd, 120 pounds), Kameron Reed (5th, 285 pounds), Johnnie Fisher (6th, 160 pounds)

GIRLS SWIMMING

28th Aurora Public Schools Championship Meet

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 482 points; 2. Hinkley 338; 3. Aurora Central 142; 4. Gateway 110

APS champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Rangeview (Alyssa Yamada, Faith McFann, Gaby Sandoval, Tristyn DiPentino), 2 minutes, 16.75 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Keaghan Banaitis (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 14.37 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 26.34 seconds; 50 yard freestyle: — 1. Emely Canales (Hinkley), 28.38 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Sarah Mortenson (Rangeview), 438.05 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Lauren Graff (Rangeview), 1 minute, 10.95 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Haley Zant (Rangeview), 1 minute, 1.67 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Keaghan Banaitis (Rangeview), 5 minutes, 59.15 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Hinkley (Allannah Staggs, Brissa Zamora, Stacey Garay, Emely Canales), 2 minutes, 1.99 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lauren Graff (Rangeview), 1 minute, 10.44 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 1 minute, 15.22 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Haley Zant, Irene Kim, Keaghan Banaitis, Jasmine Johnson), 4 minutes, 12.38 seconds

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Ralston Valley 0

Score by periods:

Ralston Valley 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 0 2 1 — 3

Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson, Christian Brown, Bryce Jarvis. Cherry Creek assists: Gavin Berkey, Jordan Nelson, Henry Raabe. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (15 shots on goal-15 saves)

Regis Jesuit 4, Monarch 3

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 1 2 1 — 4

Monarch 1 0 2 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Wyatt Verity 2, Paxton Erickson, Connor Kilkenny. Regis Jesuit assists: Shane Ott 3, Paxton Erickson, Justin Lico. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (23 shots on goal-20 saves)