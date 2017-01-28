Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.27.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 70, Overland 52
Score by quarters:
Overland 6 10 13 23 — 52
Eaglecrest 16 18 19 17 — 70
Eaglecrest points: Ikenna Ozor 15, Victor Garnes 14, Josh Walton 11, Colbey Ross 10, Morgan Brown 5, Jalen Talbott 5, Jamey Rich 4, Austin Forsberg 3
Gateway 72, Adams City 61
Grandview 56, Smoky Hill 51
Prairie View 93, Hinkley 91
Rangeview 66, Vista PEAK 58
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 9 14 18 17 — 58
Rangeview 18 17 8 23 — 66
Rangeview points: Donyvan Jackson 14, Ryan Ongala 14, Matthew Johnson 13, Jodaun Dotston 9, Jeremiah Rogers 9, Christian Speller 4, Ayden Clayton 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley 32, Prairie View 25
WRESTLING
Grandview 55, Cherokee Trail 16
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 4, Cherry Creek 3
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 0 2 2 — 4
Cherry Creek 2 1 0 — 3
Cherry Creek goals: Brandon Cyrus, Diego Lovato, Henry Raabe. Regis Jesuit goals: Wyatt Verity 3, Shane Ott. Cherry Creek assists: Garret Glaspy, Lovato, Raabe, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (21 shots on goal-17 saves). Regis Jesuit assists: Ott 2, Connor Kilkenny, Verity, Colin Walsh.Ry