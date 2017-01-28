Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.27.17

Grandview’s Robert Woods, left, and Cherokee Trail’s Ezequiel Silva tie up during the second period of the 195-pound match in the Centennial League dual between the Wolves and Cougars on Jan. 27, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. Silva won the match by pin, but Grandview won the dual 55-16. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 70, Overland 52

Score by quarters:

Overland 6 10 13 23 — 52

Eaglecrest 16 18 19 17 — 70

Eaglecrest points: Ikenna Ozor 15, Victor Garnes 14, Josh Walton 11, Colbey Ross 10, Morgan Brown 5, Jalen Talbott 5, Jamey Rich 4, Austin Forsberg 3

Gateway 72, Adams City 61

Grandview 56, Smoky Hill 51

Prairie View 93, Hinkley 91

Rangeview 66, Vista PEAK 58

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 9 14 18 17 — 58

Rangeview 18 17 8 23 — 66

Rangeview points: Donyvan Jackson 14, Ryan Ongala 14, Matthew Johnson 13, Jodaun Dotston 9, Jeremiah Rogers 9, Christian Speller 4, Ayden Clayton 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 32, Prairie View 25

WRESTLING

Grandview 55, Cherokee Trail 16

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, Cherry Creek 3

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 0 2 2 — 4

Cherry Creek 2 1 0 — 3

Cherry Creek goals: Brandon Cyrus, Diego Lovato, Henry Raabe. Regis Jesuit goals: Wyatt Verity 3, Shane Ott. Cherry Creek assists: Garret Glaspy, Lovato, Raabe, Danny Taggart. Cherry Creek saves: Ryan Bevan (21 shots on goal-17 saves). Regis Jesuit assists: Ott 2, Connor Kilkenny, Verity, Colin Walsh.Ry