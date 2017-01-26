Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.26.17

Hinkley took on Vista PEAK, foreground, and Aurora Central faced Rangeview in a double dual wrestling match featuring four Aurora Public Schools programs on Jan. 26, 2017, at Rangeview High School. Rangeview defeated both Aurora Central and Vista PEAK to win the APS title. Vista PEAK topped Hinkley in the other dual. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Highlands Ranch 69, Hinkley 64

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 11 20 14 24 — 69

Hinkley 16 20 8 20 — 64

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 67, Arapahoe 7

106 pounds — Chad Powell (Cherokee Trail) pinned Miguel Williams (Arapahoe), 1:23; 113 pounds — Jorge Felix (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 126 pounds — Joey Tharp (Arapahoe) dec. Keith Fearon (Cherokee Trail), 7-4; 132 pounds — David Rivera (Cherokee Trail) pinned Riley O’Byrne (Arapahoe), 1:21; 138 pounds — Ryan O’Byrne (Arapahoe) maj. dec. Abel Ambriz (Cherokee Trail), 11-3; 145 pounds — Lane Frost (Cherokee Trail) dec. Matthew Paulsen (Arapahoe), 10-5; 152 pounds — Jayvaughn Jackson (Cherokee Trail) pinned Ryan Gilda (Arapahoe), 1:24; 160 pounds — Josh Richardson (Cherokee Trail) maj. dec. Alexander Smith (Arapahoe), 14-0; 170 pounds — Marquez Coleman (Cherokee Trail) pinned Jackson Gilman (Arapahoe), 1:35; 182 pounds — Delali Ofori (Cherokee Trail) pinned Nic Bhal (Arapahoe), 1:26; 195 pounds — Zeke Silva (Cherokee Trail) pinned Gannon Gosselin (Arapahoe), 3:57; 220 pounds — Max Gonzales (Cherokee Trial) pinned Riley Schell (Arapahoe), 1:47; 285 pounds — Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail) pinned Anthony Belitz (Arapahoe), 1:57

Eaglecrest 56, Smoky Hill 21

Grandview 66, Cherry Creek 9

Overland 40, Mullen 36

Aurora Public Schools Double Dual

Rangeview 48, Aurora Central 25

Vista PEAK 42, Hinkley 35

138 pounds — Cordell Robinson (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 145 pounds — Jonathan Perdomo (Vista PEAK) maj. dec. Luke Meier (Vista PEAK), 8-0; 152 pounds — Xavier Chism (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 160 pounds — Tairus Venable (Hinkley) pinned Drake Jackson (Vista PEAK), 3:52; 170 pounds — Emery Bemis (Hinkley) dec. Alex Moten (Vista PEAK), 7-3; 182 pounds — Jayden Smith (Vista PEAK) pinned Will West (Hinkley), 3:46; 195 pounds — Carlos Argueta (Hinkley) pinned Eliseo Dominguez (Vista PEAK), 1:33; 220 pounds — Oscar Carillo (Hinkley) pinned Karl Pearson (Vista PEAK), 1:59; 285 pounds — Chris Amezquita (Hinkley) pinned Cole Bornhoft (Vista PEAK), 3:59; 106 pounds — Eddie Martinez (Hinkley) maj. dec. Elisa Abeyta (Vista PEAK), 15-6; 113 pounds — Dilan Esparza (Vista PEAK) pinned Ivan Cordova (Hinkley), 0:36; 120 pounds — Tony Lozano (Vista PEAK) pinned Carlos Espinoza (Hinkley), 0:33; 126 pounds — Tristan Curtis (Vista PEAK) pinned Jose Castaneda (Hinkley), 0:40; 132 pounds — Seth Abeyta (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit;

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 116, Cherry Creek 70

200 yard medley relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Jianna Walker, Jordyn Richey, Natalie Rotondo, Maggie Robben), 1 minute, 56.15 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:59.78 (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Jordyn Richey (Smoky Hill), 2:18.27 (5ASQT); 2. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2:18.76 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 26.03; 1-meter diving — 1. Sydney Fulton (Cherry Creek), 246.30 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:00.59 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Katie Steele (Cherry Creek), 55.74 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill, 5:26.98 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Natalie Rotondo, Jordyn Richey, Blythe Iverson, Brieyana Walton), 1:45.33 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Abby Malloy (Cherry Creek), 1:03.78; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 1:12.29 (5ASQT); 2. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:12.34 (5ASQT); 3. Jordyn Richey (Smoky Hill), 1:12.51 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 3:52.84 (5ASQT)