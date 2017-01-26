Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.26.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Highlands Ranch 69, Hinkley 64
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 11 20 14 24 — 69
Hinkley 16 20 8 20 — 64
WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail 67, Arapahoe 7
106 pounds — Chad Powell (Cherokee Trail) pinned Miguel Williams (Arapahoe), 1:23; 113 pounds — Jorge Felix (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 126 pounds — Joey Tharp (Arapahoe) dec. Keith Fearon (Cherokee Trail), 7-4; 132 pounds — David Rivera (Cherokee Trail) pinned Riley O’Byrne (Arapahoe), 1:21; 138 pounds — Ryan O’Byrne (Arapahoe) maj. dec. Abel Ambriz (Cherokee Trail), 11-3; 145 pounds — Lane Frost (Cherokee Trail) dec. Matthew Paulsen (Arapahoe), 10-5; 152 pounds — Jayvaughn Jackson (Cherokee Trail) pinned Ryan Gilda (Arapahoe), 1:24; 160 pounds — Josh Richardson (Cherokee Trail) maj. dec. Alexander Smith (Arapahoe), 14-0; 170 pounds — Marquez Coleman (Cherokee Trail) pinned Jackson Gilman (Arapahoe), 1:35; 182 pounds — Delali Ofori (Cherokee Trail) pinned Nic Bhal (Arapahoe), 1:26; 195 pounds — Zeke Silva (Cherokee Trail) pinned Gannon Gosselin (Arapahoe), 3:57; 220 pounds — Max Gonzales (Cherokee Trial) pinned Riley Schell (Arapahoe), 1:47; 285 pounds — Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail) pinned Anthony Belitz (Arapahoe), 1:57
Eaglecrest 56, Smoky Hill 21
Grandview 66, Cherry Creek 9
Overland 40, Mullen 36
Aurora Public Schools Double Dual
Rangeview 48, Aurora Central 25
Vista PEAK 42, Hinkley 35
138 pounds — Cordell Robinson (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 145 pounds — Jonathan Perdomo (Vista PEAK) maj. dec. Luke Meier (Vista PEAK), 8-0; 152 pounds — Xavier Chism (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 160 pounds — Tairus Venable (Hinkley) pinned Drake Jackson (Vista PEAK), 3:52; 170 pounds — Emery Bemis (Hinkley) dec. Alex Moten (Vista PEAK), 7-3; 182 pounds — Jayden Smith (Vista PEAK) pinned Will West (Hinkley), 3:46; 195 pounds — Carlos Argueta (Hinkley) pinned Eliseo Dominguez (Vista PEAK), 1:33; 220 pounds — Oscar Carillo (Hinkley) pinned Karl Pearson (Vista PEAK), 1:59; 285 pounds — Chris Amezquita (Hinkley) pinned Cole Bornhoft (Vista PEAK), 3:59; 106 pounds — Eddie Martinez (Hinkley) maj. dec. Elisa Abeyta (Vista PEAK), 15-6; 113 pounds — Dilan Esparza (Vista PEAK) pinned Ivan Cordova (Hinkley), 0:36; 120 pounds — Tony Lozano (Vista PEAK) pinned Carlos Espinoza (Hinkley), 0:33; 126 pounds — Tristan Curtis (Vista PEAK) pinned Jose Castaneda (Hinkley), 0:40; 132 pounds — Seth Abeyta (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit;
GIRLS SWIMMING
Smoky Hill 116, Cherry Creek 70
200 yard medley relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Jianna Walker, Jordyn Richey, Natalie Rotondo, Maggie Robben), 1 minute, 56.15 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:59.78 (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Jordyn Richey (Smoky Hill), 2:18.27 (5ASQT); 2. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2:18.76 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 26.03; 1-meter diving — 1. Sydney Fulton (Cherry Creek), 246.30 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:00.59 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Katie Steele (Cherry Creek), 55.74 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill, 5:26.98 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill (Natalie Rotondo, Jordyn Richey, Blythe Iverson, Brieyana Walton), 1:45.33 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Abby Malloy (Cherry Creek), 1:03.78; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Brieyana Walton (Smoky Hill), 1:12.29 (5ASQT); 2. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1:12.34 (5ASQT); 3. Jordyn Richey (Smoky Hill), 1:12.51 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 3:52.84 (5ASQT)