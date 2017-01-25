Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.25.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek 71, Smoky Hill 67
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 19 21 16 11 — 67
Cherry Creek 7 15 24 25 — 71
Eaglecrest 69, Cherokee Trail 49
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 11 23 20 15 — 69
Cher. Trail 6 15 17 11 — 49
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 28, Ikenna Ozor 12, Joshua Walton 11, Austin Forsberg 7, Victor Garnes 5, Xaiv’ion Jackson 2, Jalen Talbott 2, Kenny Thrower 2. Cherokee Trail points: Jaizec Lottie 17, Tyrone Patterson 12, Deon Barfield 6, Kamron Bode 4, Joseph Correa 2, Duncan 2, Ian Kelly 2
Grandview 63, Mullen 44
Score by quarters:
Mullen 10 15 6 13 — 44
Grandview 18 17 8 20 — 63
Overland 68, Arapahoe 58
Score by quarters:
Overland 15 19 17 17 — 68
Arapahoe 6 18 16 18 — 58
Overland points: Daijon Smith 23, Tucson Redding 13, Asad Yousuf 13, Tristan Legins 10, Laolu Oke 6, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Hezekiah Swanson 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 66, Overland 54
Cherokee Trail 71, Eaglecrest 42
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 0 10 15 17 — 42
Cher. Trail 21 17 14 19 — 71
Cherry Creek 88, Smoky Hill 25
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 9 7 3 6 — 25
Cherry Creek 30 21 27 10 — 88
Grandview 65, Mullen 46
Score by quarters:
Grandview 15 16 23 11 — 65
Mullen 8 9 14 15 — 46
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 4, Dakota Ridge 3
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 1 3 0 — 4
Dakota Ridge 1 1 1 — 3
Regis Jesuit goals: Kyle Nelson 2, Michael Baer, Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Anders Erickson 2, Dylan Kelly, Tyler Kelly, Shane Ott, Jordan Perez. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (38 shots on goal-35 saves)