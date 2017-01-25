Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.25.17

Cherokee Trail’s Jaizec Lottie (1) elevates for a 3-point shot as Eaglecrest’s Austin Forsberg (3) gets a hand in his face during the second half of the Raptors’ 69-49 Centennial League boys basketball win over the Cougars on Jan. 25, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. Lottie made five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points, but Colbey Ross scored 28 to pace Eaglecrest to a victory in the final game of the first round of league play. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 71, Smoky Hill 67

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 19 21 16 11 — 67

Cherry Creek 7 15 24 25 — 71

Eaglecrest 69, Cherokee Trail 49

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 11 23 20 15 — 69

Cher. Trail 6 15 17 11 — 49

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 28, Ikenna Ozor 12, Joshua Walton 11, Austin Forsberg 7, Victor Garnes 5, Xaiv’ion Jackson 2, Jalen Talbott 2, Kenny Thrower 2. Cherokee Trail points: Jaizec Lottie 17, Tyrone Patterson 12, Deon Barfield 6, Kamron Bode 4, Joseph Correa 2, Duncan 2, Ian Kelly 2

Grandview 63, Mullen 44

Score by quarters:

Mullen 10 15 6 13 — 44

Grandview 18 17 8 20 — 63

Overland 68, Arapahoe 58

Score by quarters:

Overland 15 19 17 17 — 68

Arapahoe 6 18 16 18 — 58

Overland points: Daijon Smith 23, Tucson Redding 13, Asad Yousuf 13, Tristan Legins 10, Laolu Oke 6, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Hezekiah Swanson 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 66, Overland 54

Cherokee Trail 71, Eaglecrest 42

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 10 15 17 — 42

Cher. Trail 21 17 14 19 — 71

Cherry Creek 88, Smoky Hill 25

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 9 7 3 6 — 25

Cherry Creek 30 21 27 10 — 88

Grandview 65, Mullen 46

Score by quarters:

Grandview 15 16 23 11 — 65

Mullen 8 9 14 15 — 46

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, Dakota Ridge 3

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 1 3 0 — 4

Dakota Ridge 1 1 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Kyle Nelson 2, Michael Baer, Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Anders Erickson 2, Dylan Kelly, Tyler Kelly, Shane Ott, Jordan Perez. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (38 shots on goal-35 saves)