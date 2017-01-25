Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.25.17

Cherokee Trail’s Jaizec Lottie (1) elevates for a 3-point shot as Eaglecrest’s Austin Forsberg (3) gets a hand in his face during the second half of the Raptors’ 69-49 Centennial League boys basketball win over the Cougars on Jan. 25, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. Lottie made five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points, but Colbey Ross scored 28 to pace Eaglecrest to a victory in the final game of the first round of league play. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 71, Smoky Hill 67

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill     19  21  16  11 — 67

Cherry Creek   7  15  24  25 — 71

Eaglecrest 69, Cherokee Trail 49

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest  11  23  20  15 — 69

Cher. Trail  6   15  17  11 — 49

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 28, Ikenna Ozor 12, Joshua Walton 11, Austin Forsberg 7, Victor Garnes 5, Xaiv’ion Jackson 2, Jalen Talbott 2, Kenny Thrower 2. Cherokee Trail points: Jaizec Lottie 17, Tyrone Patterson 12, Deon Barfield 6, Kamron Bode 4, Joseph Correa 2, Duncan 2, Ian Kelly 2

Grandview 63, Mullen 44

Score by quarters:

Mullen         10  15  6   13 — 44

Grandview  18  17  8  20 — 63

Overland 68, Arapahoe 58

Score by quarters:

Overland   15  19  17  17 — 68

Arapahoe    6  18  16  18 — 58

Overland points: Daijon Smith 23, Tucson Redding 13, Asad Yousuf 13, Tristan Legins 10, Laolu Oke 6, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Hezekiah Swanson 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 66, Overland 54

Cherokee Trail 71, Eaglecrest 42

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest     0  10  15  17 — 42

Cher. Trail   21  17  14  19  — 71

Cherry Creek 88, Smoky Hill 25

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill        9    7    3    6 — 25

Cherry Creek  30  21  27  10 — 88

Grandview 65, Mullen 46

Score by quarters:

Grandview  15  16  23  11 — 65

Mullen           8   9   14  15 — 46

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, Dakota Ridge 3

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit    1  3  0 — 4

Dakota Ridge  1  1  1 — 3

Regis Jesuit goals: Kyle Nelson 2, Michael Baer, Wyatt Verity. Regis Jesuit assists: Anders Erickson 2, Dylan Kelly, Tyler Kelly, Shane Ott, Jordan Perez. Regis Jesuit saves: Dillon Whalen (38 shots on goal-35 saves)

