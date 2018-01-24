Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.24.18

HInkley freshman Aaliya Caston (24) crosses up Gateway defender Erica Loeak on her way up the floor during the second half of an EMAC girls basketball game between the Thunderbirds and Olys on Jan. 24, 2018, at Hinkley High School. Gateway came away with a 30-27 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel) Hinkley on Jan. 24, 2018, at Hinkley High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 74, Cherokee Trail 54

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 13 14 10 17 — 54

Eaglecrest 14 19 21 20 — 74

Cherokee Trail points: Deon Barfield 15, Aaron Gregory 12, Kamron Bode 9, Giovanni Phillips 6, Leivory Harrison 4, Edwin Rose 3, Champion Martin 2, Kyrie Thomas 2, Deadrick 1. Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 19, Darius Houston 15, Branden Bunn 14, Morgan 8, Ty Robinson 5, Thomas Dangerfield III 4, XaiV’ion Jackson 4, Zion Ruckard 3, Thurbil Bile 2

Gateway 47, Hinkley 44 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Gateway 12 10 16 6 3 — 47

Hinkley 12 12 12 8 0 — 44

Gateway points: Michkaleke Baker 17, David Haywood 9, DJ Wilson 8, James Willard 6, Marcus Hill 4, Anthony Guyton 3. Hinkley points: Casey Sharpe 14, DeWayne Carter 12, Keeshawn Pope 6, Larenzel Jones 5, Calvin Pope Jr. 4, Delvin Sipple 3

Grandview 69, Mullen 54

Score by quarters:

Grandview 11 27 19 12 — 69

Mullen 9 14 8 23 — 54

Grandview points: Lian Ramiro 13, Tyler Unger 12, Levi Dombro 11, Caleb McGill 8, Dayne Prim 8, Ben Boone 7, Davon Walker 6, Gunner Gentry 4

Overland 88, Arapahoe 46

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 14 17 8 7 — 46

Overland 27 15 20 26 — 88

Overland points: Daijon Smith 15, Tucson Redding 13, Laolu Oke 10, Ryland Clark III 9, Stephen Hayes 9, Hezekiah Swanson 9, Goy Wang 7, Kaleb Chaney 5, Alex Pena-Avila 4, Jalone Rice 4, Trevon Deden 3

Smoky Hill 62, Cherry Creek 44

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 17 13 13 19 — 44

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 21, Quinten Rock 14, John Harge 10, Will Becker 6, Bailey 3, Mue Muwwakkil 3, Latham 1, Eric Williams 1

Thomas Jefferson 51, Aurora Central 45

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 8 8 12 17 — 45

Th. Jefferson 6 8 18 19 — 51

Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 15, Jayden Robinson 12, Jabea Tilong 6, Samuel Chapman 5, Tylor Williams 4, Michael Thompson 2

Vista PEAK 56, Brighton 53

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 10 14 12 20 — 56

Brighton 13 13 19 8 — 53

Vista PEAK points: Jaquan Roberts 17, A.J. LaCabe 13, Te’Rae Johnson 11, Bryan Eckert 6, Trevor Johnston 5, Tyrese Bailey 3, Jaerron Hunter 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 78, Overland 43

Cherokee Trail 40, Eaglecrest 37

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 7 8 11 14 — 40

Eaglecrest 11 6 10 10 — 37

Cherokee Trail points: Angel Neyland 13, Abbie Sparks 8, Destinee Paulk 6, Dominique Rodriguez 6, Delaney McLelland 3, Yolanda Fason 2, Aspyn Jimenez 2

Cherry Creek 93, Smoky Hill 35

Gateway 30, Hinkley 27

Score by quarters:

Gateway 0 10 3 7 — 30

Hinkley 5 4 13 5 — 27

Gateway points: Ahmani Tolbert 9, Taylor Bender 7, Cierra Miles 5, Ebony Lascano 4, Kaush Noble 4, Jordan Hice 1. Hinkley points: Macenzie Clayton 10, Rakhetti Garrett-Mills 8, Stephanie Davis 4, Tai Janni Scover 3, Tamiah Kibble 2

Grandview 81, Mullen 24

Thomas Jefferson 71, Aurora Central 18

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill 77, Cherry Creek 36