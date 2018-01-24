Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.24.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 74, Cherokee Trail 54
Score by quarters:
Cherokee Trail 13 14 10 17 — 54
Eaglecrest 14 19 21 20 — 74
Cherokee Trail points: Deon Barfield 15, Aaron Gregory 12, Kamron Bode 9, Giovanni Phillips 6, Leivory Harrison 4, Edwin Rose 3, Champion Martin 2, Kyrie Thomas 2, Deadrick 1. Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 19, Darius Houston 15, Branden Bunn 14, Morgan 8, Ty Robinson 5, Thomas Dangerfield III 4, XaiV’ion Jackson 4, Zion Ruckard 3, Thurbil Bile 2
Gateway 47, Hinkley 44 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Gateway 12 10 16 6 3 — 47
Hinkley 12 12 12 8 0 — 44
Gateway points: Michkaleke Baker 17, David Haywood 9, DJ Wilson 8, James Willard 6, Marcus Hill 4, Anthony Guyton 3. Hinkley points: Casey Sharpe 14, DeWayne Carter 12, Keeshawn Pope 6, Larenzel Jones 5, Calvin Pope Jr. 4, Delvin Sipple 3
Grandview 69, Mullen 54
Score by quarters:
Grandview 11 27 19 12 — 69
Mullen 9 14 8 23 — 54
Grandview points: Lian Ramiro 13, Tyler Unger 12, Levi Dombro 11, Caleb McGill 8, Dayne Prim 8, Ben Boone 7, Davon Walker 6, Gunner Gentry 4
Overland 88, Arapahoe 46
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 14 17 8 7 — 46
Overland 27 15 20 26 — 88
Overland points: Daijon Smith 15, Tucson Redding 13, Laolu Oke 10, Ryland Clark III 9, Stephen Hayes 9, Hezekiah Swanson 9, Goy Wang 7, Kaleb Chaney 5, Alex Pena-Avila 4, Jalone Rice 4, Trevon Deden 3
Smoky Hill 62, Cherry Creek 44
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 17 13 13 19 — 44
Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 21, Quinten Rock 14, John Harge 10, Will Becker 6, Bailey 3, Mue Muwwakkil 3, Latham 1, Eric Williams 1
Thomas Jefferson 51, Aurora Central 45
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 8 8 12 17 — 45
Th. Jefferson 6 8 18 19 — 51
Aurora Central points: Trusean Vann 15, Jayden Robinson 12, Jabea Tilong 6, Samuel Chapman 5, Tylor Williams 4, Michael Thompson 2
Vista PEAK 56, Brighton 53
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 10 14 12 20 — 56
Brighton 13 13 19 8 — 53
Vista PEAK points: Jaquan Roberts 17, A.J. LaCabe 13, Te’Rae Johnson 11, Bryan Eckert 6, Trevor Johnston 5, Tyrese Bailey 3, Jaerron Hunter 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 78, Overland 43
Cherokee Trail 40, Eaglecrest 37
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 7 8 11 14 — 40
Eaglecrest 11 6 10 10 — 37
Cherokee Trail points: Angel Neyland 13, Abbie Sparks 8, Destinee Paulk 6, Dominique Rodriguez 6, Delaney McLelland 3, Yolanda Fason 2, Aspyn Jimenez 2
Cherry Creek 93, Smoky Hill 35
Gateway 30, Hinkley 27
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 10 3 7 — 30
Hinkley 5 4 13 5 — 27
Gateway points: Ahmani Tolbert 9, Taylor Bender 7, Cierra Miles 5, Ebony Lascano 4, Kaush Noble 4, Jordan Hice 1. Hinkley points: Macenzie Clayton 10, Rakhetti Garrett-Mills 8, Stephanie Davis 4, Tai Janni Scover 3, Tamiah Kibble 2
Grandview 81, Mullen 24
Thomas Jefferson 71, Aurora Central 18
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Smoky Hill 77, Cherry Creek 36