Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.24.17

Hinkley’s Bre Hill (13) battles Gateway’s Makayla Jones for a loose ball near midcourt during the fourth quarter of the Olys’ 34-29 EMAC girls basketball win over the Thunderbirds on Jan. 24, 2017, at Gateway High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 63, Gateway 61

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 10 15 18 20 — 63

Gateway 16 18 10 17 — 61

Hinkley points: Jayquawn Thompson 17, Nick Wasmundt 12, Dewayne Carter 8, Qwame Williams 8, Orona 6, Calvin Pope 6, A Rodriguez 3, Omari Walker 2. Gateway points: Kevin Traylor Jr. 23, Michaleke Baker 14, El Durshi 8, Tyreeh Bell 5, Jones 4, Willard 4, Wilson 3

Vista PEAK 60, Brighton 38

Score by quarters:

Brighton 2 6 13 17 — 38

Vista PEAK 14 13 14 19 — 60

Vista PEAK points: Tre Early 21, Marquise Johnson 13, Quincy Sanders 11, Dylan Holt 6, Te’Rae Johnson 4, Chase Yeardley 3, Landrey Terry 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway 34, Hinkley 29

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 4 7 9 7 — 29

Gateway 9 8 9 10 — 34

Hinkley points: Bre Hill 15, Rajae Drew 6, Clayton 3, Nunez 3, Davis 2. Gateway points: Makayla Jones 9, Ahmani Tolbert 5, Monae Bishop 4, Ebony Loscano 4, Erica Loeak 2, Ambur Pipens 2

Rangeview 64, Prairie View 26

WRESTLING

AURORA CENTRAL 48, HINKLEY 27

160 pounds — Tairus Venable (Hinkley) dec. Eriq Matthews (Aurora Central), 6-1; 170 pounds — Emery Bemis (Hinkley) dec. Greg Reyes (Aurora Central), 5-1; 182 pounds — Will West (Hinkley) pinned Jonathan Mendez (Aurora Central); 195 pounds — Carlos Argueta (Hinkley) won by forfeit; 220 pounds — Oscar Carillo (Hinkley) pinned Jorge Valdez Leal (Aurora Central); 285 pounds — Joenathan Fountain (Aurora Central) won by forfeit; 106 pounds — Vital Ntagisanimana (Aurora Central) pinned Eddie Martinez (Hinkley); 113 pounds — Anthony Alvarado Jr. (Aurora Central) pinned Ivan Cordova (Hinkley); 120 pounds — Octavio Lopez (Aurora Central) pinned Carlos Espinoza (Hinkley); 126 pounds — Werals Niyongabo (Aurora Central) pinned Jose Castaneda (Hinkley); 132 pounds — Omar Gonzalez (Aurora Central) won by forfeit; 138 pounds — Daniel Gonzalez (Aurora Central) won by forfeit; 145 pounds — Jonathan Perdomo (Hinkley) dec. Mauricio Gonzalez (Aurora Central), 9-6; 152 pounds — Ziyale Norris (Aurora Central) won by forfeit

HORIZON 48, HINKLEY 34

152 pounds — Aaron Reah (Horizon) won by forfeit; 160 pounds — Tairus Venable (Hinkley) won by forfeit; 170 pounds — Emery Bemis (Hinkley) pinned Zach Lay (Horizon); 182 pounds — Will West (Hinkley) pinned Philip Alvarez (Horizon); 195 pounds — Parsa Khajehzadeh (Horizon) pinned Carlos Argueta (Hinkley); 220 pounds — Oscar Carillo (Hinkley) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Joey Orrino (Horizon) won by forfeit; 106 pounds — Dylan Nguyen (Horizon) pinned Eddie Martinez (Hinkley); 113 pounds — Josh Plantz (Horizon) pinned Ivan Cordova (Hinkley); 120 pounds — Carlos Espinoza (Hinkley) won by forfeit; 126 pounds — Sloane Baily (Horizon) pinned Jose Castaneda (Hinkley); 132 pounds — Anthony Gerbino (Horizon) won by forfeit; 138 pounds — Dillon Lukas (Horizon) won by forfeit; 145 pounds — Jonathan Perdomo (Hinkley) maj. dec. Zach Plantz (Horizon), 10-2

MULLEN 54, REGIS JESUIT 24

160 pounds — Brandon Minear (Regis Jesuit) pinned Ian Vigil (Mullen), 4:54; 170 pounds — Sebastian Campos (Mullen) dec. Hayes Ward (Regis Jesuit), 8-1; 182 pounds — Zach Krause (Mullen) pinned Ryan Zahringer (Regis Jesuit), 1:08; 195 pounds — Isaiah Rios (Mullen) won by forfeit; 220 pounds — Angelo Damian (Mullen) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Sam DeSeriere (Mullen) won by forfeit; 106 pounds — Trey Sieradski (Mullen) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Aaron Gonzales (Mullen) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Brody McGah (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 126 pounds — Cole Nading (Mullen) pinned Zach Scharff (Regis Jesuit), 1:44; 132 pounds — Brian Butler (Regis Jesuit) pinned Michael Young (Mullen), 1:34; 138 pounds — Delias Mares (Mullen) dec. Isaac Barbosa (Regis Jesuit), 3-2; 145 pounds — Dimitris Flores (Mullen) pinned Michael Haney (Regis Jesuit), 2:45; 152 pounds — Brian Hodes (Regis Jesuit) pinned Eric Marsh (Mullen), 3:20

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview 110, Northglenn 75