Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.23.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 67, Adams City 57
Score by quarters:
Adams City 18 9 15 15 — 57
Aurora Central 12 13 22 20 — 67
Aurora Central points: Tylor Williams 21, Jayden Robinson 14, Michael Thompson 11, Samuel Chapman 5, Bradley Gurule 5, Jabea Tilong 4, Trusean Vann 3, Adonis Cannon 2, Malachi Owens 2
Rangeview 58, Prairie View 45
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 7 7 14 17 — 45
Rangeview 11 13 11 23 — 58
Rangeview points: Christian Speller 17, Ayden Clayton 8, Devin Collins 8, Jodaun Dotson 7, Cade Palmer 6, Eric Jackson 4, Ryan Ongala 4, Christopher Speller 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams City 71, Aurora Central 23
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 6 4 11 2 — 23
Adams City 15 18 20 18 — 71
Vista PEAK 74, Brighton 54
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rangeview 166, Northglenn 139