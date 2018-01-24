Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.23.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 67, Adams City 57

Score by quarters:

Adams City        18    9  15  15 — 57

Aurora Central  12  13  22  20 — 67

Aurora Central points: Tylor Williams 21, Jayden Robinson 14, Michael Thompson 11, Samuel Chapman 5, Bradley Gurule 5, Jabea Tilong 4, Trusean Vann 3, Adonis Cannon 2, Malachi Owens 2

Rangeview 58, Prairie View 45

Score by quarters:

Prairie View  7    7  14  17 — 45

Rangeview   11  13  11  23 — 58

Rangeview points: Christian Speller 17, Ayden Clayton 8, Devin Collins 8, Jodaun Dotson 7, Cade Palmer 6, Eric Jackson 4, Ryan Ongala 4, Christopher Speller 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City 71, Aurora Central 23

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central   6    4  11    2 — 23

Adams City  15  18  20  18 — 71

Vista PEAK 74, Brighton 54

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview 166, Northglenn 139

