Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.23.18

Eaglecrest’s Makayla Rusk performs one of her dives during the Centennial League girls swimming dual meet with Cherokee Trail on Jan. 23, 2018, at Eaglecrest High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 67, Adams City 57

Score by quarters:

Adams City 18 9 15 15 — 57

Aurora Central 12 13 22 20 — 67

Aurora Central points: Tylor Williams 21, Jayden Robinson 14, Michael Thompson 11, Samuel Chapman 5, Bradley Gurule 5, Jabea Tilong 4, Trusean Vann 3, Adonis Cannon 2, Malachi Owens 2

Rangeview 58, Prairie View 45

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 7 7 14 17 — 45

Rangeview 11 13 11 23 — 58

Rangeview points: Christian Speller 17, Ayden Clayton 8, Devin Collins 8, Jodaun Dotson 7, Cade Palmer 6, Eric Jackson 4, Ryan Ongala 4, Christopher Speller 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City 71, Aurora Central 23

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 6 4 11 2 — 23

Adams City 15 18 20 18 — 71

Vista PEAK 74, Brighton 54

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview 166, Northglenn 139