Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.23.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 63, Adams City 59
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 11 18 14 20 — 63
Adams City 18 14 12 15 — 59
Aurora Central points: Michael Thompson 16, R’Ron Fisher 13, Larry Thomas 13, Jalil Grimes 9, Angelo Robinson 3, Tyler Early 2
Eaglecrest 55, Denver East 47
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 17 9 10 19 — 55
Den. East 15 11 10 11 — 47
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 17, Ikenna Ozor 11
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Gateway 39, Aurora Central 33