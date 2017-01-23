Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.23.17

Aurora Central’s Sajdah West Jones (22), Brandie Radilla (4) and Rosario Garcia (11) block the path of Adams City’s Kayla Cochran (33) during the first quarter of the Trojans’ EMAC girls basketball home against the Eagles on Jan. 23, 2017, at Aurora Central High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 23, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 63, Adams City 59

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 11 18 14 20 — 63

Adams City 18 14 12 15 — 59

Aurora Central points: Michael Thompson 16, R’Ron Fisher 13, Larry Thomas 13, Jalil Grimes 9, Angelo Robinson 3, Tyler Early 2

Eaglecrest 55, Denver East 47

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 17 9 10 19 — 55

Den. East 15 11 10 11 — 47

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 17, Ikenna Ozor 11

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Gateway 39, Aurora Central 33