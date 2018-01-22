Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.22.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denver East 76, Eaglecrest 71

Score by quarters:

Denver East 11 21 19 25 — 76

Eaglecrest 13 19 21 18 — 71

Eaglecrest points: Branden Bunn 23, Ty Robinson 13, Morgan Brown 10, Thomas Dangerfield 8, Darius Houston 7, Aaron Bokol 6, XaiV’ion Jackson 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 55, Rangeview 46

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 9 14 13 19 — 55

Rangeview 12 20 8 6 — 46

Cherokee Trail points: Yoland Fason 19, Destinee Paulk 14, Delaney McLelland 10, Dominique Rodriguez 7, Aspyn Jimenez 3, Jazmine Chipman 2