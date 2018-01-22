Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.22.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Denver East 76, Eaglecrest 71
Score by quarters:
Denver East 11 21 19 25 — 76
Eaglecrest 13 19 21 18 — 71
Eaglecrest points: Branden Bunn 23, Ty Robinson 13, Morgan Brown 10, Thomas Dangerfield 8, Darius Houston 7, Aaron Bokol 6, XaiV’ion Jackson 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 55, Rangeview 46
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 9 14 13 19 — 55
Rangeview 12 20 8 6 — 46
Cherokee Trail points: Yoland Fason 19, Destinee Paulk 14, Delaney McLelland 10, Dominique Rodriguez 7, Aspyn Jimenez 3, Jazmine Chipman 2