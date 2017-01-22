Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.21.17

Grandview junior Ben Boone (12) blocks a shot by Cherry Creek’s Nick Williams (32) during the first half of the Wolves’ 57-46 Centennial League boys basketball win over the Bruins on Jan. 21, 2017, at Cherry Creek High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

George Washington 74, Regis Jesuit 56

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 10 10 14 22 — 56

Geo. Washington 6 17 25 26 — 74

Gateway 76, Prairie View 72

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 19 16 17 20 — 72

Gateway 27 14 14 21 — 76

Grandview 57, Cherry Creek 46

Score by quarters:

Grandview 15 19 15 8 — 57

Cherry Creek 13 13 4 16 — 46

Hinkley 57, Thornton 35

Silver Creek 56, Vista PEAK 52

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 12 19 7 14 — 52

Silver Creek 13 14 16 13 — 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 52, Rangeview 31

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 10 6 4 11 — 31

Cher. Trail 10 19 6 17 — 52

George Washington 60, Overland 44

Score by quarters:

Geo. Washington 14 12 18 16 — 60

Overland 9 9 15 11 — 44

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 15, Kailey Brown 10, Isis Charles 9, Maia Jackson 9, Keara Felix 1

Grandview 70, Cherry Creek 55

Score by quarters:

Grandview 19 16 14 21 — 70

Cherry Creek 13 18 10 14 — 55

Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 30, Leilah Vigil 12, Alisha Davis 9, Jaiden Galloway 9, Lenzi Hudson 5, Allyah Marlett 4, Kennede Brown 1

Prairie View 64, Gateway 41

Score by quarters:

Gateway 7 15 9 10 — 41

Prairie View 22 12 12 18 — 64

Regis Jesuit 70, Walsh (Wyoming) 36

WRESTLING

Kennedy Commander Invitational

Team scores: 1. Bear Creek 218 points; 2. Abraham Lincoln 132.5; 3. Conifer 127; 4. OVERLAND 126.5; 5. Chaparral 98.5; 6. Silver Creek 88; 7. Alameda 80; 8. Wiggins 76; 9. Cherry Creek 72.5; 10. AURORA CENTRAL 70; 11. Denver North 68.5; 12. Denver South 68; 13. Legend 65.5; 14. Skyview 63; 15. John F. Kennedy 51; 16. Westminster 50; 17. Arvada 37; 18. Battle Mountain 30; 19. Englewood 24.5; 20. Bear Creek B 20; 21. Denver West 4

Aurora top-six placers: 106 pounds — Grant Bradley (Overland), champion; 120 pounds — Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 2nd; Octavio Lopez (Aurora Central), 6th; 126 pounds — Werals Niyongabo (Aurora Central), 3rd; 132 pounds — Omar Gonzalez (Aurora Central), 2nd; Mikey Mendoza (Overland), 3rd; 138 pounds — Sean Kelly (Overland), champion; 195 pounds — Kaelin Chin (Overland), 2nd;

Northglenn Norse Invitational

Team scores: 1. Greeley Central 235 points; 2. Grand Junction 225; 3. Eagle Valley 158.5; 4. Prairie View 147.5; 5. Jefferson 111; 6. Northglenn 106.5; 7. Heritage 91; 8. Denver East 87.5; 9. Legend 87; 10. Arapahoe 82; 11. REGIS JESUIT 81; 12. Frederick 67.5; 13. Longmont 64.5; 14. Burlington 62; 15. HINKLEY 44; 16. Yuma 43; 17. Thornton 25; 18. Northridge 22.5; 19. GATEWAY 20.5; 20. Lyons 4

Aurora top-six placers: 132 pounds — Brian Butler (Regis Jesuit), 4th; 138 pounds — Blake Thomas (Gateway), 5th; 145 pounds — Jonathan Perdomo (Hinkley), 4th; 152 pounds — Brian Hodes (Regis Jesuit), 6th; 160 pounds — Brandon Minear (Regis Jesuit), champion; 170 pounds — Hayes Ward (Regis Jesuit), 4th; Jarrett Reigies (Gateway), 6th;

Smoky Hill Buff Invitational

Team scores: 1. Rocky Ford 178 points; 2. Pueblo West 165; 3. Adams City 157; 4. ThunderRidge 128.5; 5. Lakewood 116; 6. RANGEVIEW 89.5; 7. Fort Collins 88; 8. Douglas County 78; 9. VISTA PEAK 69; 10. Boulder 53; 11. Chatfield 33; 12. SMOKY HILL 26

Aurora top-four placers: 106 pounds — Josh Nuttall (Rangeview), 2nd; 113 pounds — Dilan Esparza (Vista PEAK), 2nd; Bryan Fierro (Rangeview), 4th; 120 pounds — Tony Lozano (Vista PEAK), 3rd; 126 pounds — Tristan Curtis (Vista PEAK), 2nd; 145 pounds — Deron Solomon (Rangeview), champion; 170 pounds — Caleb Calkins (Rangeview), 4th; 195 pounds — Diego Velasquez (Smoky Hill), 4th

ICE HOCKEY

Monarch 5, Cherry Creek 1

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 0 0 1 — 1

Monarch 2 2 1 — 5

Cherry Creek goal: Nico Hemming. Cherry Creek assist: Adam Frances. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Romanow (30 shots on goal-25 saves)