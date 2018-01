Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.20.18

Cherry Creek’s Adam Frances (Cherokee Trail) deposits the puck into an empty net during the second period of a Foothills Conference ice hockey game against Mountain Vista on Jan. 20, 2018, at Family Sports Center. The Bruins finished in a 2-2 overtime tie with the Golden Eagles. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 61, Cherry Creek 44

Vista PEAK 65, Silver Creek 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 71, Cherry Creek 61

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 7 21 16 17 — 61

Grandview 16 12 18 25 — 71

Grandview points: Leilah Vigil 28, Allyah Marlett 14, Alisha Davis 12, Jaiden Galloway 9, Tomia Johnson 4, Addison O’Grady 4

Overland 41, George Washington 35

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 2, Mountain Vista 2 (OT)

Score by periods:

Mtn. Vista 1 1 0 — 2

Cherry Creek 1 1 0 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson, Adam Frances. Cherry Creek assists: Austin Kuskowski, Brenden Oren, Kyle Tatlock. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (19 shots on goal-17 saves)

Regis Jesuit 7, Steamboat Springs 1

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 4 2 1 — 7

Steamboat Spgs. 0 1 0 — 1