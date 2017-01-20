Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.20.17

Smoky Hill sophomore Kenny Foster sinks a late free throw in the fourth quarter of the Buffaloes’ 64-63 Centennial League boys basketball loss to Eaglecrest on Jan. 20, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. Foster scored 21 points in the defeat. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 66, Arapahoe 49

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe  12  16  11  10 — 49

Cher. Trail  23  21  15   7 — 66

Eaglecrest 64, Smoky Hill 63

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest   12  18   7  27 — 64

Smoky Hill  11  11  22  19 — 63

Overland 77, Mullen 66

Rangeview 95, Westminster 57

Score by quarters:

Westminster  12  14  14  17 — 57

Rangeview     27  23  25  20 — 95

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 34, Ryan Ongala 16, Christian Speller 10, Jaden Gale 9, Chaz Duhart 6, Jodaun Dotson 5, Donyvan Jackson 5, Logan Kennepohl 4, Amanuel Bulbula 2, Eric Jackson 2, Christopher Speller 2

Vista PEAK 79, Aurora Central 45

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  21  20  19  19 — 79

Aur. Central   6  18    9  12 — 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 46, Cherokee Trail 42

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail    9   8  12  13 — 42

Arapahoe    15  13   8  10 — 46

Mullen 50, Overland 37

Score by quarters:

Mullen     10  15  12  13 — 50

Overland  11    7  12   7 — 37

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 13, Maia Jackson 7, Kailey Brown 6, Isis Charles 6, Keara Felix 2, Destiny Humphrey 2, Jordan Walton 1

Vista PEAK 90, Aurora Central 4

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central    3    1    0     0 —   4

Vista PEAK   22  22  22  24 — 90

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Mountain Vista 0

Regis Jesuit 2, Ralston Valley 1

