Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.20.17

Smoky Hill sophomore Kenny Foster sinks a late free throw in the fourth quarter of the Buffaloes’ 64-63 Centennial League boys basketball loss to Eaglecrest on Jan. 20, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. Foster scored 21 points in the defeat. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 66, Arapahoe 49

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 12 16 11 10 — 49

Cher. Trail 23 21 15 7 — 66

Eaglecrest 64, Smoky Hill 63

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 12 18 7 27 — 64

Smoky Hill 11 11 22 19 — 63

Overland 77, Mullen 66

Rangeview 95, Westminster 57

Score by quarters:

Westminster 12 14 14 17 — 57

Rangeview 27 23 25 20 — 95

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 34, Ryan Ongala 16, Christian Speller 10, Jaden Gale 9, Chaz Duhart 6, Jodaun Dotson 5, Donyvan Jackson 5, Logan Kennepohl 4, Amanuel Bulbula 2, Eric Jackson 2, Christopher Speller 2

Vista PEAK 79, Aurora Central 45

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 21 20 19 19 — 79

Aur. Central 6 18 9 12 — 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 46, Cherokee Trail 42

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 9 8 12 13 — 42

Arapahoe 15 13 8 10 — 46

Mullen 50, Overland 37

Score by quarters:

Mullen 10 15 12 13 — 50

Overland 11 7 12 7 — 37

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 13, Maia Jackson 7, Kailey Brown 6, Isis Charles 6, Keara Felix 2, Destiny Humphrey 2, Jordan Walton 1

Vista PEAK 90, Aurora Central 4

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 3 1 0 0 — 4

Vista PEAK 22 22 22 24 — 90

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Mountain Vista 0

Regis Jesuit 2, Ralston Valley 1