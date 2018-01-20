Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.19.18

Vista PEAK senior Jordan Quinn (21) heads up the floor with the ball after a teammate blocked the shot of Aurora Central’s Praislyn Andrew, bottom left, during the first half of an EMAC girls basketball game between the Bison and Trojans on Jan. 19, 2018, at Aurora Central High School. Vista PEAK topped Aurora Central 94-11. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 61, Arapahoe 59

Eaglecrest 50, Smoky Hill 49

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 18 15 11 6 — 50

Smoky Hill 16 10 11 12 — 49

Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 9, Morgan Brown 9, XaiV’ion Jackson 9, Thomas Dangerfield 7, Branden Bunn 6, Darius Houston 3, Ty Robinson 3, Thurbil Bile 2. Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 22, John Harge 10, Will Becker 6, Quinten Rock 6, Eric Williams 4, Kyle Cabs 1

Hinkley 45, Thornton 42

Overland 65, Mullen 41

Rangeview 68, Westminster 36

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 12 25 22 9 — 68

Westminster 10 6 10 10 — 36

Rangeview points: Ryan Ongala 16, Christian Speller 13, Devin Collins 8, Eric Jackson 8, Isaiah Hayes 4, Christopher Speller 4, DJ Pigford 3, Quincy Jewett 2, Ayden Clayton 1, Cade Palmer 1

Regis Jesuit 78, Doherty 76 (OT)

Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 19, Jamil Safieddine 17, Elijah Martinez 12, Matt Wheelock 11, Daniel Carr 9, Payton Egloff 8, Tama Tuitele 2

Vista PEAK 77, Aurora Central 45

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 8 13 12 12 — 45

Vista PEAK 13 23 25 16 — 77

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 10, Jayden Robinson 7, Jabea Tilong 6, Tylor Williams 6, Michael Thompson 4, Adonis Cannon 3, Bradley Gurule 2, Esteban Tavir 1, Trusean Vann 1. Vista PEAK points: Te’Rae Johnson 22, Jaren LaCabe 19, Jaquan Roberts 10, Bryan Eckert 7, Jaerron Hunter 6, Trevor Johnston 4, AJ LaCabe 3, Tyrese Bailey 2, Dajon Rosenburg 2, Curtis Stovall 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 53, Cherokee Trail 35

Eaglecrest 66, Smoky Hill 21

Mullen 98, Overland 57

Score by quarters:

Overland 12 20 18 7 — 57

Mullen 29 25 25 19 — 98

Prairie View 50, Gateway 24

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 6 11 16 17 — 50

Gateway 5 8 5 6 — 24

Rangeview 70, Westminster 50

Score by quarters:

Westminster 11 17 8 14 — 50

Rangeview 13 18 15 24 — 70

Vista PEAK 94, Aurora Central 11

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 8, Dakota Ridge 2

Score by periods:

Dakota Ridge 1 1 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit 2 3 3 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Shane Ott 2, Drew Renner 2, Wyatt Verity 2, Anders Erickson, Paxton Erickson. Regis Jesuit assists: Paxton Erickson 4, Ott 3, Connor Kilkenny 2, Luke Dosen, Anders Erickson, Justin Lico, Verity. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (12 shots on goal-10 saves)

Valor Christian 3, Cherry Creek 2

Score by periods:

Valor Christian 1 0 2 — 3

Cherry Creek 0 1 1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Gavin Berkey, Adam Frances. Cherry Creek assist: Colton Holub. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (22 shots on goal-19 saves)

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill 75, Eaglecrest 41