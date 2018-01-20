Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.19.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 61, Arapahoe 59
Eaglecrest 50, Smoky Hill 49
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 18 15 11 6 — 50
Smoky Hill 16 10 11 12 — 49
Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 9, Morgan Brown 9, XaiV’ion Jackson 9, Thomas Dangerfield 7, Branden Bunn 6, Darius Houston 3, Ty Robinson 3, Thurbil Bile 2. Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 22, John Harge 10, Will Becker 6, Quinten Rock 6, Eric Williams 4, Kyle Cabs 1
Hinkley 45, Thornton 42
Overland 65, Mullen 41
Rangeview 68, Westminster 36
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 12 25 22 9 — 68
Westminster 10 6 10 10 — 36
Rangeview points: Ryan Ongala 16, Christian Speller 13, Devin Collins 8, Eric Jackson 8, Isaiah Hayes 4, Christopher Speller 4, DJ Pigford 3, Quincy Jewett 2, Ayden Clayton 1, Cade Palmer 1
Regis Jesuit 78, Doherty 76 (OT)
Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 19, Jamil Safieddine 17, Elijah Martinez 12, Matt Wheelock 11, Daniel Carr 9, Payton Egloff 8, Tama Tuitele 2
Vista PEAK 77, Aurora Central 45
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 8 13 12 12 — 45
Vista PEAK 13 23 25 16 — 77
Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 10, Jayden Robinson 7, Jabea Tilong 6, Tylor Williams 6, Michael Thompson 4, Adonis Cannon 3, Bradley Gurule 2, Esteban Tavir 1, Trusean Vann 1. Vista PEAK points: Te’Rae Johnson 22, Jaren LaCabe 19, Jaquan Roberts 10, Bryan Eckert 7, Jaerron Hunter 6, Trevor Johnston 4, AJ LaCabe 3, Tyrese Bailey 2, Dajon Rosenburg 2, Curtis Stovall 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 53, Cherokee Trail 35
Eaglecrest 66, Smoky Hill 21
Mullen 98, Overland 57
Score by quarters:
Overland 12 20 18 7 — 57
Mullen 29 25 25 19 — 98
Prairie View 50, Gateway 24
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 6 11 16 17 — 50
Gateway 5 8 5 6 — 24
Rangeview 70, Westminster 50
Score by quarters:
Westminster 11 17 8 14 — 50
Rangeview 13 18 15 24 — 70
Vista PEAK 94, Aurora Central 11
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 8, Dakota Ridge 2
Score by periods:
Dakota Ridge 1 1 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit 2 3 3 — 8
Regis Jesuit goals: Shane Ott 2, Drew Renner 2, Wyatt Verity 2, Anders Erickson, Paxton Erickson. Regis Jesuit assists: Paxton Erickson 4, Ott 3, Connor Kilkenny 2, Luke Dosen, Anders Erickson, Justin Lico, Verity. Regis Jesuit saves: Max Harlan (12 shots on goal-10 saves)
Valor Christian 3, Cherry Creek 2
Score by periods:
Valor Christian 1 0 2 — 3
Cherry Creek 0 1 1 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Gavin Berkey, Adam Frances. Cherry Creek assist: Colton Holub. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (22 shots on goal-19 saves)
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Smoky Hill 75, Eaglecrest 41