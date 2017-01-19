Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.19.17

Cherokee Trail senior Kaelyn Villanueva waits to enter the water during the 200 yard medley relay at a Centennial League girls swimming dual meet with Eaglecrest on Jan. 19, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. The Cougars celebrated Senior Night with an impressive victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 68, Douglas County 67 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Douglas Co. 10 10 17 24 6 — 67

Regis Jesuit 8 16 19 18 7 — 68

Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 13, Connor Hobbs 13, Justin Lamb 11, Elijah Martinez 9, Jamil Safieddine 9, Matt Wheelock 9, Joseph Lamptey 7, Samba Kane 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pueblo Central 51, Gateway 26

Score by quarters:

Pueblo Central 10 11 14 16 — 51

Gateway 3 3 5 15 — 26

Regis Jesuit 71, Douglas County 48

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 20 17 19 15 — 71

Douglas Co. 12 12 11 13 — 48

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 40, Cherry Creek 37

Grandview 67, Overland 6

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, PPD (no official)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail 141, Eaglecrest 45

Grandview 129, Mullen 52

200 yard medley relay — 1. Grandview (Sylvia Johnson, Simone Cade, Maddy Dawes, Abby Smith), 2 minutes, 5.11 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Maddy Dawes (Grandview), 2:05.49; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Simone Cade (Grandview), 2:29.99; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Sam Hufford (Grandview), 27.13; 1-meter diving — 1. Julianna Zinis (Mullen), 199.35 seconds; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Alyssa McKenna (Grandview), 1:07.14; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Lily Williams (Grandview), 59.94; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 5:35.64; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview (Sam Hufford, Avery Ancell, Alyssa McKenna, Lyssa Wood), 1:50.61; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Sofia Zinis (Mullen), 1:06.78; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Lily Williams (Grandview), 1:18.70; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview (Maddy Dawes, Abby Smith, Naomi Ross, Sylvia Johnson), 4:15.73

Smoky Hill 130, Overland 46