Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 68, Douglas County 67 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Douglas Co. 10 10 17 24 6 — 67
Regis Jesuit 8 16 19 18 7 — 68
Regis Jesuit points: Sam Bannec 13, Connor Hobbs 13, Justin Lamb 11, Elijah Martinez 9, Jamil Safieddine 9, Matt Wheelock 9, Joseph Lamptey 7, Samba Kane 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pueblo Central 51, Gateway 26
Score by quarters:
Pueblo Central 10 11 14 16 — 51
Gateway 3 3 5 15 — 26
Regis Jesuit 71, Douglas County 48
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 20 17 19 15 — 71
Douglas Co. 12 12 11 13 — 48
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 40, Cherry Creek 37
Grandview 67, Overland 6
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, PPD (no official)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail 141, Eaglecrest 45
Grandview 129, Mullen 52
200 yard medley relay — 1. Grandview (Sylvia Johnson, Simone Cade, Maddy Dawes, Abby Smith), 2 minutes, 5.11 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Maddy Dawes (Grandview), 2:05.49; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Simone Cade (Grandview), 2:29.99; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Sam Hufford (Grandview), 27.13; 1-meter diving — 1. Julianna Zinis (Mullen), 199.35 seconds; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Alyssa McKenna (Grandview), 1:07.14; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Lily Williams (Grandview), 59.94; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Lyssa Wood (Grandview), 5:35.64; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview (Sam Hufford, Avery Ancell, Alyssa McKenna, Lyssa Wood), 1:50.61; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Sofia Zinis (Mullen), 1:06.78; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Lily Williams (Grandview), 1:18.70; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview (Maddy Dawes, Abby Smith, Naomi Ross, Sylvia Johnson), 4:15.73
Smoky Hill 130, Overland 46