Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.18.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 56, Mullen 28
Score by quarters:
Mullen 4 13 9 2 — 28
Cher. Trail 18 15 11 12 — 56
Cherokee Trail points: Deon Barfield 13, Tyson Rodgers 12, Tyrone Patterson 11, Joseph Correa 8, Ian Kelly 7, Eddie Rose 3, Joe Cox 2
Eaglecrest 69, Cherry Creek 32
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 10 8 14 0 — 32
Eaglecrest 16 20 20 13 — 69
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 16, Ikenna Ozor 14, Joshua Walton 10, Xaiv’ion Jackson 7, Nate Bokol 6, Austin Forsberg 6, Dangerfield 3, Jayme Rich 3, Jalen Talbott 1, Kenny Thrower 1
Grandview 63, Overland 59
Score by quarters:
Grandview 11 26 13 13 — 63
Overland 17 10 19 13 — 59
Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 21, Gaige Prim 13, Dayne Prim 12, Ben Boone 7, Gunner Gentry 7, Kain Mack 3. Overland points: Daijon Smith 20, Tucson Redding 12, Asad Yousuf 8, Laolu Oke 7, Stephen Hayes 6, Goy Wang 6
Rangeview 67, Broomfield 53
Score by quarters:
Broomfield 16 12 16 9 — 53
Rangeview 19 10 18 20 — 67
Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 19, Ryan Ongala 15, Donyvan Jackson 14, Christian Speller 7, Jodaun Dotson 5, Chaz Duhart 3, Ayden Clayton 2, Jeremiah Rogers 2
Smoky Hill 74, Arapahoe 59
Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 21, John Harge 11, Quinten Rock 10, Mue Muwwakkil 9, Kyle Cabs 6, Jahwan Phillips 5, Will Becker 4
Thomas Jefferson 56, Hinkley 36
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 6 8 6 16 — 36
Th. Jefferson 12 20 10 14 — 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 90, Smoky Hill 28
Cherry Creek 58, Eaglecrest 29
Grandview 76, Overland 27
Score by quarters:
Grandview 22 23 18 13 — 76
Overland 11 4 7 5 — 27
Overland points: Lyric Thompson 16, Maia Jackson 5, Kailey Brown 2, Evan Hornberger 2, Javion Lattimore 2
Mullen 60, Cherokee Trail 42
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 13 11 9 9 — 42
Mullen 15 15 17 13 — 60