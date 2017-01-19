Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.18.17

WMHigh.GallowayJumper0059FB3200
Grandview junior Jaiden Galloway (3) launches a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that was good and gave the Wolves a 45-15 halftime lead in a Centennial League girls basketball game at Overland on Jan. 18, 2017. Grandview went on to a 76-27 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 56, Mullen 28

Score by quarters:

Mullen           4  13   9   2 — 28

Cher. Trail  18  15  11  12 — 56

Cherokee Trail points: Deon Barfield 13, Tyson Rodgers 12, Tyrone Patterson 11, Joseph Correa 8, Ian Kelly 7, Eddie Rose 3, Joe Cox 2

Eaglecrest 69, Cherry Creek 32

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek  10    8   14   0 — 32

Eaglecrest       16  20  20  13 — 69

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 16, Ikenna Ozor 14, Joshua Walton 10, Xaiv’ion Jackson 7, Nate Bokol 6, Austin Forsberg 6, Dangerfield 3, Jayme Rich 3, Jalen Talbott 1, Kenny Thrower 1

Grandview 63, Overland 59

Score by quarters:

Grandview  11  26  13  13 — 63

Overland     17  10  19  13 — 59

Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 21, Gaige Prim 13, Dayne Prim 12, Ben Boone 7, Gunner Gentry 7, Kain Mack 3. Overland points: Daijon Smith 20, Tucson Redding 12, Asad Yousuf 8, Laolu Oke 7, Stephen Hayes 6, Goy Wang 6

Rangeview 67, Broomfield 53

Score by quarters:

Broomfield  16  12  16    9  — 53

Rangeview   19  10  18  20 — 67

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 19, Ryan Ongala 15, Donyvan Jackson 14, Christian Speller 7, Jodaun Dotson 5, Chaz Duhart 3, Ayden Clayton 2, Jeremiah Rogers 2

Smoky Hill 74, Arapahoe 59

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 21, John Harge 11, Quinten Rock 10, Mue Muwwakkil 9, Kyle Cabs 6, Jahwan Phillips 5, Will Becker 4

Thomas Jefferson 56, Hinkley 36

Score by quarters:

Hinkley              6    8   6  16 — 36

Th. Jefferson  12  20  10  14 — 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 90, Smoky Hill 28

Cherry Creek 58, Eaglecrest 29

Grandview 76, Overland 27

Score by quarters:

Grandview  22  23  18  13 — 76

Overland     11     4    7    5 — 27

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 16, Maia Jackson 5, Kailey Brown 2, Evan Hornberger 2, Javion Lattimore 2

Mullen 60, Cherokee Trail 42

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  13  11    9   9 — 42

Mullen        15  15  17  13 — 60

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.