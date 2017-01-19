Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.18.17

Grandview junior Jaiden Galloway (3) launches a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that was good and gave the Wolves a 45-15 halftime lead in a Centennial League girls basketball game at Overland on Jan. 18, 2017. Grandview went on to a 76-27 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 56, Mullen 28

Score by quarters:

Mullen 4 13 9 2 — 28

Cher. Trail 18 15 11 12 — 56

Cherokee Trail points: Deon Barfield 13, Tyson Rodgers 12, Tyrone Patterson 11, Joseph Correa 8, Ian Kelly 7, Eddie Rose 3, Joe Cox 2

Eaglecrest 69, Cherry Creek 32

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 10 8 14 0 — 32

Eaglecrest 16 20 20 13 — 69

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 16, Ikenna Ozor 14, Joshua Walton 10, Xaiv’ion Jackson 7, Nate Bokol 6, Austin Forsberg 6, Dangerfield 3, Jayme Rich 3, Jalen Talbott 1, Kenny Thrower 1

Grandview 63, Overland 59

Score by quarters:

Grandview 11 26 13 13 — 63

Overland 17 10 19 13 — 59

Grandview points: Lechaun Duhart 21, Gaige Prim 13, Dayne Prim 12, Ben Boone 7, Gunner Gentry 7, Kain Mack 3. Overland points: Daijon Smith 20, Tucson Redding 12, Asad Yousuf 8, Laolu Oke 7, Stephen Hayes 6, Goy Wang 6

Rangeview 67, Broomfield 53

Score by quarters:

Broomfield 16 12 16 9 — 53

Rangeview 19 10 18 20 — 67

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 19, Ryan Ongala 15, Donyvan Jackson 14, Christian Speller 7, Jodaun Dotson 5, Chaz Duhart 3, Ayden Clayton 2, Jeremiah Rogers 2

Smoky Hill 74, Arapahoe 59

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 21, John Harge 11, Quinten Rock 10, Mue Muwwakkil 9, Kyle Cabs 6, Jahwan Phillips 5, Will Becker 4

Thomas Jefferson 56, Hinkley 36

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 6 8 6 16 — 36

Th. Jefferson 12 20 10 14 — 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 90, Smoky Hill 28

Cherry Creek 58, Eaglecrest 29

Grandview 76, Overland 27

Score by quarters:

Grandview 22 23 18 13 — 76

Overland 11 4 7 5 — 27

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 16, Maia Jackson 5, Kailey Brown 2, Evan Hornberger 2, Javion Lattimore 2

Mullen 60, Cherokee Trail 42

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 13 11 9 9 — 42

Mullen 15 15 17 13 — 60