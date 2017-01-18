Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.17.17

Regis Jesuit sophomore Francesca Belibi, left, rises to block the shot of Rock Canyon’s Audrey Gruszczynski (23) during the second half of the Raiders’ 73-26 Continental League girls basketball victory over the Jaguars. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Legend 65, Gateway 40

Score by quarters:

Gateway 11 12 8 9 — 40

Legend 11 17 20 17 — 65

Prairie View 97, Aurora Central 69

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 15 13 21 20 — 69

Prairie View 30 25 16 26 — 97

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 33, R’Ron Fisher 8, Jalil Grimes 8, TaRay Bailey 5, Adonis Cannon 5, Michael Thompson 5, Angelo Robinson 3, Nadhil Ararso 2

Rangeview 81, Thornton 33

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 17 30 15 19 — 81

Thornton 2 13 8 10 — 33

Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 23, Donyvan Jackson 13, Ryan Ongala 13, Jeremiah Rogers 9, Jaden Gale 4, Christian Speller 4, Christopher Speller 4, Ayden Clayton 3, Chaz Duhart 3, Eric Jackson 2, Logan Kennepohl 2, Jodaun Dotson 1

Rock Canyon 67, Regis Jesuit 38

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 4 7 11 16 — 38

Rock Canyon 21 12 12 22 — 67

Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 11, Sam Bannec 9, Connor Hobbs 4, Justin Lamb 4, Elijah Martinez 4, Matt Wheelock 4, Joseph Lamptey 2

Vista PEAK 72, Adams City 35

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 31 14 13 14 — 72

Adams City 5 9 10 11 — 35

Vista PEAK points: Marquise Johnson 14, Tre Early 12, Te’Rae Johnson 10, Chase Yeardley 8, Tyrese Bailey 7, Dylan Holt 6, Nathan Cisneros 4, Bryan Eckert 4, Quincy Sanders 3, JJ Augustus 2, Landrey Terry 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 39, Northglenn 37

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 7 12 13 7 — 39

Northglenn 8 7 10 12 — 37

Prairie View 81, Aurora Central 17

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 29 22 18 12 — 81

Aur. Central 6 5 2 4 — 17

Regis Jesuit 73, Rock Canyon 26

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 4 10 3 9 — 26

Regis Jesuit 14 17 27 15 — 73

Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 24, Noelle Cahill 15, Emma Wrede 9, Sidney Weigand 8, Jasmine Gaines 6, Jada Moore 6, Chelsea Solita 2, Korynne Chane 1

Vista PEAK 85, Adams City 28

Score by quarters:

Adams City 9 7 6 6 — 28

Vista PEAK 21 20 31 13 — 85

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 54, Mullen 27

126 pounds — Keith Fearon (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 132 pounds — Abel Ambriz (Cherokee Trail) pinned Colin Graham (Mullen), 2:30; 138 pounds — Delias Mares (Mullen) maj. dec. Zach Pierson (Cherokee Trail), 11-1; 145 pounds — Dimitris Flores (Mullen) tech. fall Julius Boimah (Cherokee Trail), 18-0; 152 pounds — Jayvaughn Jackson (Cherokee Trail) pinned Eric Marsh (Mullen), 1:14; 160 pounds — Josh Richardson (Cherokee Trail) pinned Ian Vigil (Mullen), 3:05; 170 pounds — Sebastian Campos (Mullen) pinned Jackson Lee (Cherokee Trail), 2:47; 182 pounds — Sean Salak (Cherokee Trail) pinned Tim Thenell (Mullen), 1:54; 195 pounds — Brock Howard (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 220 pounds — Max Gonzales (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Sam DeSeriere (Mullen) pinned Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail), 1:41; 106 pounds — Chad Powell (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Connor Davis (Cherokee Trail) pinned Aaron Gonzales (Mullen), 1:45; 120 pounds — Cole Nading (Mullen) pinned Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail), 3:22

Regis Jesuit 58, Chaparral 24

106 pounds — Trey Johnson (Chaparral) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Cliff Pinkerton (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Brody McGah (Regis Jesuit) pinned Aaron Pacheco (Chaparral), 5:50; 126 pounds — Tyler Johnson (Chaparral) won by forfeit; 132 pounds — Brian Butler (Regis Jesuit) pinned Benjamin Kendall (Chaparral); 138 pounds — Drew Shively (Regis Jesuit) pinned Nate Stubbs (Chaparral), 3:15; 145 pounds — Michael Haney (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 152 pounds — Brian Hodes (Regis Jesuit) maj. dec. Carsen Keller (Chaparral), 13-3; 160 pounds — Brandon Minear (Regis Jesuit) pinned Jackson Daly (Chaparral); 170 pounds — Cahil Bealmear (Chaparral) pinned Ryan Zahringer (Regis Jesuit); 182 pounds — Hayes Ward (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 195 pounds — Gordy McKeehan (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 220 pounds — Tom Cassidy (Chaparral) pinned Tom Cassidy (Regis Jesuit), 1:31; 285 pounds — Sean Dunnington (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview 94, Brighton 92

Regis Jesuit 208, Rock Canyon 108

200 yard medley relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Kassidy Cook, Sophia Bradac, Jennae Frederick, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 1 minute, 51.46 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Rock Canyon A, 1:53.13 (5ASQT); 3. Regis Jesuit B (Dani Carr, Parker Biley, Rachel Hubka, Meriel Upton), 1:55.92 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Grae Patterson (Regis Jesuit), 2:03.54; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Makenna Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 2:19.04; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Samantha Smith (Regis Jesuit), 24.61 (5ASQT); 2. Claire Brennan (Regis Jesuit), 25.79 (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Anne Marie Kenny (Regis Jesuit), 227.95 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Izzie Capra (Regis Jesuit), 1:03.38; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Isabella Schultze (Regis Jesuit), 55.30 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Kennedy Philbrick (Rock Canyon), 5:28.43 (5ASQT); 2. Grae Patterson (Regis Jesuit), 5:28.57 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Parker Biley, Jada Surrell-Norwood, Isabella Schultze, Samantha Smith), 1:40.42 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Makenna Mathieson (Rock Canyon), 1:00.51 (5ASQT); 2. Kassidy Cook (Regis Jesuit), 1:02.73 (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 1:11.82 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Meriel Upton, Isabella Schultze, Parker Biley, Samantha Smith), 3:39.56 (5ASQT); 2. Rock Canyon A, 3:48.06 (5ASQT); 3. Regis Jesuit B (Rachel Hubka, Grae Patterson, Izzie Capra, Jenna Newkirk), 3:50.15 (5ASQT)