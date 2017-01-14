Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.14.17

Regis Jesuit sophomore Jamil Safieddine, left, drives to the basket past a ThunderRidge defender during the second half of the Raiders’ 63-58 Continental League boys basketball loss to the Grizzlies on Jan. 14, 2017, at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Overland 61, Cherokee Trail 46

Overland points: Goy Wang 26, Tucson Redding 8, Stephen Hayes 6, Daijon Smith 5, Asad Yousuf 5, Laolu Oke 4, Jalone Rice 3, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Hezekiah Swanson 2

ThunderRidge 63, Regis Jesuit 58

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 18 15 11 19 — 63

Regis Jesuit 11 12 18 17 — 58

Regis Jesuit points: Elijah Martinez 14, Matt Wheelock 11, Connor Hobbs 9, Jamil Safieddine 9, Sam Bannec 8, Justin Lamb 4, Samba Kane 2

Vista PEAK 69, Northridge 53

Score by quarters:

Northridge 8 20 9 16 — 53

Vista PEAK 12 21 19 17 — 69

Vista PEAK points: Marquise Johnson 20, Te’Rae Johnson 17, Tre Early 11, Quincy Sanders 11, Tyrese Bailey 4, Dylan Holt 4, Landrey Terry 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 62, Overland 48

Score by quarters:

Overland 12 10 13 13 — 48

Cher. Trail 14 8 22 18 — 62

Overland points: Kailey Brown 12, Lyric Thompson 12, Jewell Humphrey 8, Isis Charles 7, Javion Lattimore 4, Maia Jackson 3, Destiny Humphrey 1

Littleton 46, Vista PEAK 35

Score by quarters:

Littleton 13 10 7 16 — 46

Vista PEAK 3 10 5 17 — 35

Littleton points: DeMe Moore 11, Breauna Reeves 9, Denali Hughes 7, Kaya Evans 3, Seairra Hughes 3, Jordan Quinn 2

Rose Classic Super Jam (Brooklyn, New York)

Mary Louis Academy 72, Regis Jesuit 42

Score by quarters:

Mary Louis 23 22 17 10 — 72

Regis Jesuit 7 6 13 16 — 42

Regis Jesuit points: Emma Wrede 19, Francesca Belibi 10, Jasmine Gaines 8, Noelle Cahill 3, Olivia Ayers 1, Sidney Weigand 1

Regis Jesuit 70, Tech (N.J.) 39

Score by quarters:

Tech 4 11 10 14 — 39

Regis Jesuit 17 8 26 19 — 70

Regis Jesuit points: Francesca Belibi 21, Emma Wrede 15, Noelle Cahill 13, Jada Moore 6, Korynne Chaney 4, Jasmine Gaines 4, Chelsea Solita 3, Olivia Ayers 2, Sidney Weigand 2

WRESTLING

Alameda Invitational

Team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 180 points; 2. Legend 160; 3. Douglas County 118; 4. GRANDVIEW 108; 5. Heritage 107.5; 6. EAGLECREST 88.5; 7. Ridge View Academy 77; 8. Mitchell 73; 9. Faith Christian 72; 10. Denver South 61; 11. Chatfield 59; T12. Alameda 58; T12. Skyview 58; 14. Legend B 52; 15. Westminster 26.5; 16. Fountain-Fort Carson 25; 17. George Washington 18; 18. Far Northeast Warriors 17; 19. Denver West 8

Aurora placers: 106 pounds — Caeleb Knoll (Eaglecrest), champion; 120 pounds — Isaiah Sisneros (Grandview), 2nd; 126 pounds — Carlos Vigil-Harrison (Grandview), 4th; 132 pounds — Trevor Maus (Grandview), 2nd; 138 pounds — Tyler Maccagnan (Eaglecrest), champion; 182 pounds — Brodie Lavene (Grandview), 3rd

Arvada West Invitational

Team scores: 1. Pomona 196.5 points; 2. Grand Junction 165.5; 3. GRANDVIEW 137.5; 4. Adams City 107.5; 5. Castle View 103.5; 6. Coronado 91; 7. Discovery Canyon 69; 8. Jefferson 65; 9. Arvada West 61; 10. Mountain View 56; T11. Fort Collins 55; T11. Thompson Valley 55; T13. OVERLAND 52; T13. Denver East 52; 15. Fountain-Fort Carson 36.5; 16. VISTA PEAK 15; T17. SMOKY HILL 10; T17. Durango 10; T17. Northglenn 10; 20. HINKLEY 5

Aurora placers: 106 pounds — Alex Santillan (Grandview), 4th; 113 pounds — Giovani Federico (Grandview), 3rd; 120 pounds — Fabian Santillan (Grandview), 3rd; Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 4th; 132 pounds — Armando Santillan (Grandview), 3rd; 138 pounds — Sean Kelly (Overland), 3rd; 182 pounds — Tyler Ross (Grandview), 3rd; 195 pounds — Robert Woods (Grandview), champion; Kaelin Chin (Overland), 4th; 285 pounds — Gabriel Baumgartner (Grandview), 3rd

Rocky Mountain Duals

Pool A places: 1. Rocky Mountain; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL; 3. Fruita; 4. Thornton; 5. Chaparral

Pool A scores: Round 1 — CHEROKEE TRAIL def. Fruita 46-33; Round 2 — Rocky Mountain def. CHEROKEE TRAIL 48-25; Round 3 — CHEROKEE TRAIL, bye; Round 4 — CHEROKEE TRAIL def. Thornton 58-20; Round 5 — CHEROKEE TRAIL def. Chaparral 57-15

Aurora top-six individual placers: 106 pounds — Chad Powell (Cherokee Trail), 6th; 113 pounds — Connor Davis (Cherokee Trail), 4th; 120 pounds — Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail), 4th; 126 pounds — Keith Fearon (Cherokee Trail), 6th; 132 pounds — Abel Ambriz (Cherokee Trail), 4th; 138 pounds — Davis Rivera (Cherokee Trail), 3rd; 152 pounds — Jayvaughn Jackson (Cherokee Trail), 5th; 160 pounds — Josh Richardson (Cherokee Trail), 2nd; 195 pounds — Delali Ofori (Cherokee Trail), 6th; 220 pounds — Max Gonzales (Cherokee Trail), champion; 285 pounds — Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail), 2nd

GIRLS SWIMMING

2017 Smoky Hill Invitational

Team scores: 1. Heritage 528 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 427; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 311; 4. Douglas County 266; 5. Chaparral 251; 6. Chatfield 216; 7. Legend 212; 8. Liberty 198; 9. Mullen 197; 10. George Washington 155; 11. Ponderosa 121; 12. SMOKY HILL GREEN 74; 13. EAGLECREST 65; 14. Denver South 47; 15. SMOKY HILL RED 24

