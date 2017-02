Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.13.17

Vista PEAK’s Jakob Gibson (3) puts up a shot to end the first quarter of the Bison’s 35-33 win over Gateway in a Unified basketball game on Feb. 13, 2017, at Gateway High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 13, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 60, Chaparral 33

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 18 14 17 11 — 60

Chaparral 9 5 9 10 — 33

Regis Jesuit points: Emma Wrede 16, Jasmine Gaines 13, Francesca Belibi 10, Noelle Cahill 8, Korynne Chaney 8, Sidney Weigand 3, Jada Moore 2

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK 35, Gateway 33