Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.12.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 48, Westminster 27

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 5 7 19 17 — 48

Westminster 4 5 2 16 — 27

Aurora Central points: Tylor Williams 18, Jabea Tilong 9, Bradley Gurule 4, Jayden Robinson 4, Michael Thompson 4, Trusean Vann 3

Gateway 74, Thornton 42

Score by quarters:

Gateway 19 20 20 15 — 74

Thornton 10 7 12 13 — 42

Rangeview 63, Hinkley 41

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 11 17 15 20 — 63

Hinkley 11 15 9 6 — 41

Rangeview points: Devin Collins 14, Jodaun Dotson 11, Ryan Ongala 7, Cade Palmer 6, Christian Speller 6, Christopher Speller 5, Ayden Clayton 4, Eric Jackson 1

Smoky Hill 67, Mullen 57

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 14 14 18 21 — 67

Mullen 7 17 13 20 — 57

ThunderRidge 68, Regis Jesuit 58

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 12 13 12 21 — 58

ThunderRidge 21 11 19 17 — 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mullen 64, Smoky Hill 53

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 10 15 16 12 – 53

Mullen 17 17 16 14 — 64

Smoky Hill points: Aliya Givens 20, Andrea Ekiko 12, Jayla Lindsey 9, Kymaia Gibson 6, Trinity Grambusch 3, Taylor Hernandez 3

Rangeview 67, Hinkley 27

Westminster 38, Aurora Central 32

Score by quarters:

Westminster 4 7 16 11 — 38

Aur. Central 11 9 4 8 — 32

WRESTLING

Rangeview 42, Heritage 34

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 8, Mountain Vista 2

Score by periods:

Mountain Vista 0 1 1 — 2

Regis Jesuit 2 2 4 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Will Desmond, Anders Erickson, Connor Kilkenny, Kale Lone, Shane Ott, Nicholas Schultz, Wyatt Verity, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit assists: Lone 4, Desmond 2, Nolan Sargent 2, Schultz 2, Erickson, Shane Gautsche, Kilkenny, Verity, Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Marco Sandoval (8 shots on goal-6 saves)