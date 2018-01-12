Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.12.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 48, Westminster 27

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  5  7  19  17 — 48

Westminster  4  5  2  16 — 27

Aurora Central points: Tylor Williams 18, Jabea Tilong 9, Bradley Gurule 4, Jayden Robinson 4, Michael Thompson 4, Trusean Vann 3

Gateway 74, Thornton 42

Score by quarters:

Gateway   19  20  20  15 — 74

Thornton  10    7  12  13 — 42

Rangeview 63, Hinkley 41

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  11  17  15  20 — 63

Hinkley        11  15   9    6 — 41

Rangeview points: Devin Collins 14, Jodaun Dotson 11, Ryan Ongala 7, Cade Palmer 6, Christian Speller 6, Christopher Speller 5, Ayden Clayton 4, Eric Jackson 1

Smoky Hill 67, Mullen 57

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  14  14  18  21 — 67

Mullen            7  17  13  20 — 57

ThunderRidge 68, Regis Jesuit 58

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit      12  13  12  21 — 58

ThunderRidge  21  11  19  17 — 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mullen 64, Smoky Hill 53

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  10  15  16  12 – 53

Mullen          17  17  16  14 — 64

Smoky Hill points: Aliya Givens 20, Andrea Ekiko 12, Jayla Lindsey 9, Kymaia Gibson 6, Trinity Grambusch 3, Taylor Hernandez 3

Rangeview 67, Hinkley 27

Westminster 38, Aurora Central 32

Score by quarters:

Westminster   4  7  16  11 — 38

Aur. Central   11  9    4   8 — 32

WRESTLING

Rangeview 42, Heritage 34

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 8, Mountain Vista 2

Score by periods:

Mountain Vista  0  1  1 — 2

Regis Jesuit         2  2  4 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Will Desmond, Anders Erickson, Connor Kilkenny, Kale Lone, Shane Ott, Nicholas Schultz, Wyatt Verity, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit assists: Lone 4, Desmond 2, Nolan Sargent 2, Schultz 2, Erickson, Shane Gautsche, Kilkenny, Verity, Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Marco Sandoval (8 shots on goal-6 saves)

