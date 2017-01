Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.12.17

Grandview junior Simone Cade, second from right, claps for teammate Molly Nankey (in water) after Nankey won the 100 yard butterfly event at a Centennial League girls swimming dual meet between the Wolves and host Cherry Creek on Jan. 12, 2017, at Cherry Creek High School. The Bruins won the meet 98-88. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017:

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 65, Overland 15

120 pounds — Isaiah Bradley (Overland) dec. Drake Davis (Cherokee Trail), 5-2; 126 pounds — Keith Fearon (Cherokee Trail) tech. fall Diego Maestas (Overland), 19-3; 132 pounds — Mikey Mendoza (Overland) pinned Zach Pierson (Cherokee Trail), 4:00; 138 pounds — sean Kelly (Overland) pinned David Rivera (Cherokee Trail), 5:37; 145 pounds — Lane Frost (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 152 pounds — Jayvaughn Jackson (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 160 pounds — Josh Richardson (Cherokee Trail) pinned Phillip Wandruff (Overland), 2:00; 170 pounds — Jackson Lee (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 182 pounds — Sean Salak (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 195 pounds — Delali Ofori (Cherokee Trail) pinned Angel Mares (Overland), 0:42; 220 pounds — Max Gonzales (Cherokee Trail) pinned Kaelin Chin (Overland), 1:16; 285 pounds — Davione Marshall (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 106 pounds — Chad Powell (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Connor Davis (Cherokee Trail) pinned Basel Al-Jahani (Overland), 3:28

Grandview 64, Eaglecrest 9

Rangeview 51, Hinkley 15

106 pounds — Josh Nuttall (Rangeview) pinned Eddie Martinez (Hinkley), 1:55; 113 pounds — Bryan Fierro (Rangeview) pinned Ivan Cordova (Hinkley), 4:47; 120 pounds — Tyler Cella (Rangeview) pinned Jonathan Chulin (Hinkley); 126 pounds — Isaiah Cheeks (Rangeview) pinned Louis Lupercio (Hinkley); 132 pounds — Diondre Johnson (Rangeview) dec. Zach Martinez (Hinkley), 5-1; 138 pounds — Sean Hackworth (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 145 pounds — Deron Solomon (Rangeview) def. Jonathan Perdomo (Hinkley), 1-0; 152 pounds — David Guzman (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 160 pounds — Tairus Venable (Hinkley) won by forfeit; 170 pounds — Will West (Hinkley) dec. Allahjah Mujib (Rangeview), 3-2; 182 pounds — Emery Bemis (Hinkley) pinned Caleb Calkins (Rangeview), 3:34; 195 pounds — Matthew Shriver (Rangeview) dec. Carlos Argueta (Hinkley), 8-1; 220 pounds — Frank Vargas (Rangeview) dec. Oscar Carillo (Hinkley), 5-3; 285 pounds — Kameron Reed (Rangeview) dec. Chris Amezquita (Hinkley), 3-0

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek 98, Grandview 88

Smoky Hill 124, Mullen 61

200 yard medley relay — 1. Mullen C, 1 minute, 52.94 seconds; 2. Smoky Hill A (Jianna Walker, Jordyn Richey, Natalie Rotondo, Brieyana Walton), 1:57.49 (5ASQT); 3. Smoky Hill B (Lauren Zurcher, Katie Anthony, Ciera Munns, Carlie Andrie), 2:01.60 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2:02.49 (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Blythe Iverson (Smoky Hill), 2:23.95; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 25.98; 1-meter diving — 1. Jaclyn Santiago (Smoky Hill), 213.00 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Jordyn Richey (Smoky Hill), 1:05.16; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Sofia Zinis (Mullen), 58.44; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 5:32.77; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Mullen A, 1:49.59; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Natalie Rotondo (Smoky Hill), 1:01.58 (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Katie Anthony (Smoky Hill), 1:15.66; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Jordyn Richey, Jianna Walker, Carlie Andrie, Lauren Zurcher), 3:59.21