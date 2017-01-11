Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.11.17

Vista PEAK’s Tristan Curtis, top, grabs the ankle of Aurora Central’s Werals Niyongabo during the 126-pound match of a dual between the Bison and Trojans on Jan. 11, 2017, at Gateway High School. Curtis won a 10-1 major decision and helped Vista PEAK to a 44-36 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 55, Arapahoe 47

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 23, Austin Forsberg 9, Josh Walton 9, Ikenna Ozor 6, Xaiv’ion Jackson 3, Nate Bokol 2, Victor Garnes 2, Jamey Rich 1

Grandview 62, Cherokee Trail 59

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 15 19 8 17 — 59

Grandview 18 14 9 21 — 62

Pueblo East 53, Vista PEAK 40

Score by quarters:

Pueblo South 8 16 13 16 — 53

Vista PEAK 5 10 13 12 — 40

Smoky Hill 68, Overland 63

Score by quarters:

Overland 18 16 17 12 — 63

Smoky Hill 10 26 11 21 — 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 51, Eaglecrest 45

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 8 8 14 21 — 51

Eaglecrest 9 17 7 12 — 45

Grandview 61, Cherokee Trail 38

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 5 14 4 15 — 38

Grandview 12 23 15 11 — 61

Overland 69, Smoky Hill 28

Score by quarters:

Overland 17 16 20 16 — 69

Smoky Hill 5 6 9 8 — 28

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 19, Maia Jackson 16, Isis Charles 11, Kailey Brown 10, Jordan Walton 5, Keara Felix 4, Jewell Humphrey 4

WRESTLING

Gateway Triangular

Vista PEAK 44, Aurora Central 36

Vista PEAK 60, Gateway 14