Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.11.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 55, Arapahoe 47
Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 23, Austin Forsberg 9, Josh Walton 9, Ikenna Ozor 6, Xaiv’ion Jackson 3, Nate Bokol 2, Victor Garnes 2, Jamey Rich 1
Grandview 62, Cherokee Trail 59
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 15 19 8 17 — 59
Grandview 18 14 9 21 — 62
Pueblo East 53, Vista PEAK 40
Score by quarters:
Pueblo South 8 16 13 16 — 53
Vista PEAK 5 10 13 12 — 40
Smoky Hill 68, Overland 63
Score by quarters:
Overland 18 16 17 12 — 63
Smoky Hill 10 26 11 21 — 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 51, Eaglecrest 45
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 8 8 14 21 — 51
Eaglecrest 9 17 7 12 — 45
Grandview 61, Cherokee Trail 38
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 5 14 4 15 — 38
Grandview 12 23 15 11 — 61
Overland 69, Smoky Hill 28
Score by quarters:
Overland 17 16 20 16 — 69
Smoky Hill 5 6 9 8 — 28
Overland points: Lyric Thompson 19, Maia Jackson 16, Isis Charles 11, Kailey Brown 10, Jordan Walton 5, Keara Felix 4, Jewell Humphrey 4
WRESTLING
Gateway Triangular
Vista PEAK 44, Aurora Central 36
Vista PEAK 60, Gateway 14