Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.11.17

Vista PEAK’s Tristan Curtis, top, grabs the ankle of Aurora Central’s Werals Niyongabo during the 126-pound match of a dual between the Bison and Trojans on Jan. 11, 2017, at Gateway High School. Curtis won a 10-1 major decision and helped Vista PEAK to a 44-36 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 55, Arapahoe 47

Eaglecrest points: Colbey Ross 23, Austin Forsberg 9, Josh Walton 9, Ikenna Ozor 6, Xaiv’ion Jackson 3, Nate Bokol 2, Victor Garnes 2, Jamey Rich 1

Grandview 62, Cherokee Trail 59

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail   15  19  8  17 — 59

Grandview  18  14  9  21 — 62

Pueblo East 53, Vista PEAK 40

Score by quarters:

Pueblo South  8  16  13  16 — 53

Vista PEAK      5  10  13  12 — 40

Smoky Hill 68, Overland 63

Score by quarters:

Overland      18  16  17  12 — 63

Smoky Hill  10  26  11  21 — 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 51, Eaglecrest 45

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe   8   8  14  21 — 51

Eaglecrest  9  17    7  12 — 45

Grandview 61, Cherokee Trail 38

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail    5  14    4  15 — 38

Grandview  12  23  15  11 — 61

Overland 69, Smoky Hill 28

Score by quarters:

Overland     17  16  20  16 — 69

Smoky Hill    5   6    9    8 — 28

Overland points: Lyric Thompson 19, Maia Jackson 16, Isis Charles 11, Kailey Brown 10, Jordan Walton 5, Keara Felix 4, Jewell Humphrey 4

WRESTLING

Gateway Triangular

Vista PEAK 44, Aurora Central 36

Vista PEAK 60, Gateway 14

