Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.10.18

Overland senior Lyric Thompson, center, has a breakaway as Smoky Hill defenders trail her during the first quarter of the Trailblazers’ Centennial League girls basketball win over the Buffaloes on Jan. 10, 2018, at Overland High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 60, Arapahoe 53

Grandview 63, Cherokee Trail 49

Score by quarters:

Grandview 17 9 17 20 – 63

Cher. Trail 10 10 5 24 — 49

Grandview points: Dayne Prim 14, Davon Walker 13, Caleb McGill 11, Ben Boone 9, Levi Dombro 6, Lian Ramiro 5, Gunner Gentry 4

Overland 77, Smoky Hill 72

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 10 22 17 23 — 72

Overland 12 14 20 31 — 77

Overland points: Tucson Redding 18, Daijon Smith 16, Hezekiah Swanson 12, Goy Wang 10, Laolu Oke 9, Jalone Rice 5, Stephen Hayes 4, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Ryland Clark III 1

Pueblo South 74, Vista PEAK 50

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 15 14 11 10 — 50

Pueblo South 18 20 18 18 — 74

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 55, Cherokee Trail 16

Overland def. Smoky Hill

Heritage 57, Gateway 33

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Grandview 56, Cherokee Trail 29

Overland 46, Smoky Hill 43

WRESTLING

Rangeview 54, Westminster 16