Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.10.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 60, Arapahoe 53
Grandview 63, Cherokee Trail 49
Score by quarters:
Grandview 17 9 17 20 – 63
Cher. Trail 10 10 5 24 — 49
Grandview points: Dayne Prim 14, Davon Walker 13, Caleb McGill 11, Ben Boone 9, Levi Dombro 6, Lian Ramiro 5, Gunner Gentry 4
Overland 77, Smoky Hill 72
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 10 22 17 23 — 72
Overland 12 14 20 31 — 77
Overland points: Tucson Redding 18, Daijon Smith 16, Hezekiah Swanson 12, Goy Wang 10, Laolu Oke 9, Jalone Rice 5, Stephen Hayes 4, Alex Pena-Avila 2, Ryland Clark III 1
Pueblo South 74, Vista PEAK 50
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 15 14 11 10 — 50
Pueblo South 18 20 18 18 — 74
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 55, Cherokee Trail 16
Overland def. Smoky Hill
Heritage 57, Gateway 33
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Grandview 56, Cherokee Trail 29
Overland 46, Smoky Hill 43
WRESTLING
Rangeview 54, Westminster 16