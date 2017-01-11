Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.10.17

Rangeview senior Matthew Johnson rises for a layup in the fourth quarter of the Raiders 71-66 loss to Overland in a non-league boys basketball contest on Jan. 10, 2017, at Rangeview High School. Johnson scored a game-high 31 points, but Rangeview couldn’t hold a late seven-point lead. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denver South 72, Aurora Central 51

Score by quarters:

Denver South 26 15 17 14 — 72

Aur. Central 10 14 10 17 — 51

Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 22, Michael Thompson 12, R’Ron Fisher 6, Jalil Grimes 4, TaRay Bailey 3, Angelo Robinson 3, Nadhil Ararso 1

Overland 71, Rangeview 66

Score by quarters:

Overland 19 12 18 22 — 71

Rangeview 22 16 14 14 — 66

Overland points: Asad Yousuf 14, Tucson Redding 12, Daijon Smith 12, Goy Wang 11, Tristan Legins 9, Hezekiah Swanson 9, Stephen Hayes 2, Laolu Oke 2. Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 31, Donyvan Jackson 13, Ayden Clayton 6, Ryan Ongala 6, Christopher Speller 5, Christian Speller 3, Jeremiah Rogers 2

Regis Jesuit 60, Hinkley 52

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 15 9 14 14 — 52

Regis Jesuit 11 14 17 18 — 60

Hinkley points: Jayquawn Thompson 18, Qwame Williams 9, Angel Rodriguez Betancourt 7, Omari Walker 6, Aaron Orona 4, Calvin Pope 4. Regis Jesuit points: Justin Lamb 13, Connor Hobbs 9, Elijah Martinez 9, Jamil Safieddine 8, Payton Egloff 7, Samba Kane 7, Sam Bannec 4, Justin Kargarzadeh 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 36, ThunderRidge 34

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 2 11 13 10 — 36

ThunderRidge 7 12 10 5 — 34

Thomas Jefferson 44, Hinkley 35

Score by quarters:

Th. Jefferson 6 15 6 17 — 44

Hinkley 16 6 4 9 — 35

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview 142, Hinkley 44