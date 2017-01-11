Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.10.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Denver South 72, Aurora Central 51
Score by quarters:
Denver South 26 15 17 14 — 72
Aur. Central 10 14 10 17 — 51
Aurora Central points: Larry Thomas 22, Michael Thompson 12, R’Ron Fisher 6, Jalil Grimes 4, TaRay Bailey 3, Angelo Robinson 3, Nadhil Ararso 1
Overland 71, Rangeview 66
Score by quarters:
Overland 19 12 18 22 — 71
Rangeview 22 16 14 14 — 66
Overland points: Asad Yousuf 14, Tucson Redding 12, Daijon Smith 12, Goy Wang 11, Tristan Legins 9, Hezekiah Swanson 9, Stephen Hayes 2, Laolu Oke 2. Rangeview points: Matthew Johnson 31, Donyvan Jackson 13, Ayden Clayton 6, Ryan Ongala 6, Christopher Speller 5, Christian Speller 3, Jeremiah Rogers 2
Regis Jesuit 60, Hinkley 52
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 15 9 14 14 — 52
Regis Jesuit 11 14 17 18 — 60
Hinkley points: Jayquawn Thompson 18, Qwame Williams 9, Angel Rodriguez Betancourt 7, Omari Walker 6, Aaron Orona 4, Calvin Pope 4. Regis Jesuit points: Justin Lamb 13, Connor Hobbs 9, Elijah Martinez 9, Jamil Safieddine 8, Payton Egloff 7, Samba Kane 7, Sam Bannec 4, Justin Kargarzadeh 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 36, ThunderRidge 34
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 2 11 13 10 — 36
ThunderRidge 7 12 10 5 — 34
Thomas Jefferson 44, Hinkley 35
Score by quarters:
Th. Jefferson 6 15 6 17 — 44
Hinkley 16 6 4 9 — 35
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rangeview 142, Hinkley 44