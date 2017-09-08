Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.9.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
FOOTBALL
Gateway vs. Grand Junction Central at Stocker Stadium, 1 p.m.
Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Gateway, Hinkley at Overland Tournament, 8 a.m.
Grandview, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Elizabeth Tournament, 8 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Mesa Ridge Tournament, 8 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rangeview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central, Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson Tournament
Rangeview at Berthoud Tournament
Smoky Hill at Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament at Aurora Sports Park
BOYS TENNIS
Grandview at Greeley West Tournament
Regis Jesuit at Western Slope Open
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 9 a.m.