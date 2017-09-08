Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.9.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Gateway vs. Grand Junction Central at Stocker Stadium, 1 p.m.

Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Gateway, Hinkley at Overland Tournament, 8 a.m.

Grandview, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Elizabeth Tournament, 8 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Mesa Ridge Tournament, 8 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central, Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson Tournament

Rangeview at Berthoud Tournament

Smoky Hill at Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament at Aurora Sports Park

BOYS TENNIS

Grandview at Greeley West Tournament

Regis Jesuit at Western Slope Open

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 9 a.m.