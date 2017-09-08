Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.8.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 8, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Thornton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Northglenn at 5 Star Stadium, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
ThunderRidge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Mead, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest at Chaparral, 4 p.m.
Castle View at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central, Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson Tournament
Rangeview at Berthoud Tournament
Dave Sanders Invitational at Aurora Sports Park
Smoky Hill vs. Lakewood, 11 a.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Grand Junction Central, 1:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Fountain-Fort Carson, 5:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty Bell Invitational at Heritage High School, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Western Slope Open
GYMNASTICS
Overland at Loveland Invitational, 4 p.m.