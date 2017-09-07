Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.7.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Mountain Vista vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Horizon vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Horizon, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Green Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, 6:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Regis Jesuit, 6:45 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bear Creek at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Adams City at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Columbine at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest at Chaparral, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Chatfield at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Vista PEAK at Standley Lake Invitational

BOYS TENNIS

Colorado Springs Christian at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Western Slope Open

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet No. 4 at Saddle Rock G.C., 8 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.