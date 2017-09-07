Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.7.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Mountain Vista vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Horizon vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Horizon, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Green Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Golden, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, 6:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Regis Jesuit, 6:45 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Bear Creek at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Columbine at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Overland vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest at Chaparral, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Chatfield at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vista PEAK at Standley Lake Invitational
BOYS TENNIS
Colorado Springs Christian at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Western Slope Open
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League Meet No. 4 at Saddle Rock G.C., 8 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.