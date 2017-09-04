Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.5.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Boulder, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Arvada West, 6:30 p.m.

Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.

Doherty at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Lakewood, 6:45 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Mountain Range at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at ThunderRidge, 4:30 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Brighton, 6 p.m.

George Washington at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Denver North, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Fossil Ridge at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Regis Jesuit at Continental League Meet at Plum Ridge C.C., 7:45 a.m.