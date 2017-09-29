Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017:
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at deKoevend Park, 11 a.m.
Overland at Mullen, 11 a.m.
Grandview at Brighton, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, noon
Cherokee Trail at Highlands Ranch, 1 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Rampart at D-20 Stadium, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gateway at Longs Peak Meet at Estes Park, 9:30 a.m. (boys), 10 a.m. (girls)
Regis Jesuit at Salida Invitational, 10 a.m. (girls), 10:45 a.m. (boys)
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Academy at Regis Jesuit, 10 a.m.