Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at deKoevend Park, 11 a.m.

Overland at Mullen, 11 a.m.

Grandview at Brighton, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, noon

Cherokee Trail at Highlands Ranch, 1 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Rampart at D-20 Stadium, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gateway at Longs Peak Meet at Estes Park, 9:30 a.m. (boys), 10 a.m. (girls)

Regis Jesuit at Salida Invitational, 10 a.m. (girls), 10:45 a.m. (boys)

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s Academy at Regis Jesuit, 10 a.m.