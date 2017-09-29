Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.29.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 29, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Hinkley vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Lutheran, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lotus School of Excellence at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Thornton Invite at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.