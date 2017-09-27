Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.28.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Eaglecrest vs. Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Overland vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Thornton at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 6:45 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 pm.
Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Colorado Academy, 4:15 p.m.