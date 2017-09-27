Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.28.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Bear Creek at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Thornton at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 6:45 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 pm.

Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Colorado Academy, 4:15 p.m.