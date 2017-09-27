Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.27.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill

SOFTBALL

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek (V2) at Grandview, 3:30 p.m.

Northglenn vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 3:30 p.m.

Overland at Highlands Ranch, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Fossil Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.