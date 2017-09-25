Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.26.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 6:45 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Overland vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Prairie View at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit vs. Legend at Railbender Tennis & Skate Park, 3:30 p.m.
Thornton at Rangeview, 4 p.m.