Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.26.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 6:45 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway at Thornton, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Prairie View at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit vs. Legend at Railbender Tennis & Skate Park, 3:30 p.m.

Thornton at Rangeview, 4 p.m.