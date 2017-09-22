Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.23.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 (weather permitting):

FOOTBALL

Denver East at Hinkley, noon

Arvada West vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

William Smith at Overland, 11 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Jesuit Classic at Kansas City

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 10 a.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 11 a.m.

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 11 a.m.

Hinkley at Denver South, 11 a.m.

Lincoln at Overland, 11 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson Tournament, 8 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Overland Invitational, 10 a.m.