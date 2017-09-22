Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.22.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 22, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Overland vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Jesuit Classic at Kansas City

SOFTBALL

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Overland at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Dave Sanders Invite at Clement Park, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson Tournament, 8 a.m.