Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.21.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Gateway vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Thornton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Vista PEAK at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Hinkely vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Brighton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Brighton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Westminster at England Park, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Prospect Ridge Academy vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 4 p.m.