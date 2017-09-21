Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.21.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Gateway vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Northglenn at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Hinkely vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Brighton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Brighton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Hinkley vs. Westminster at England Park, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Prospect Ridge Academy vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Northglenn, 4 p.m.