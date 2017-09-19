Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.20.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS TENNIS

Rangeview at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Brighton vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek (V2), 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.