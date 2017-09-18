Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Palmer at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Wheat Ridge at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Thornton at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Adams City at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Grandview vs. Arapahoe at deKoevend Park, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Overland at Utah Park, 4:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Thornton at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Denver North Invite, 12:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Legend at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Rock Canyon vs. Regis Jesuit at Valley CC, 3:30 p.m.
Denver North vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Brighton, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 4:15 p.m.