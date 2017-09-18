Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Palmer at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Wheat Ridge at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Thornton at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Adams City at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Grandview vs. Arapahoe at deKoevend Park, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Overland at Utah Park, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Thornton at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Denver North Invite, 12:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Legend at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Rock Canyon vs. Regis Jesuit at Valley CC, 3:30 p.m.

Denver North vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Brighton, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 4:15 p.m.