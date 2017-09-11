Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.12.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Fort Morgan, 6:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest at Chatfield, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 5 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Arvada West at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Columbine, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora Central, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Elizabeth Invitational, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League at CommonGround G.C., 1 p.m. (shotgun start)