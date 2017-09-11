Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.12.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Fort Morgan, 6:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest at Chatfield, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 5 p.m.

Gateway at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Arvada West at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Columbine, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Elizabeth Invitational, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League at CommonGround G.C., 1 p.m. (shotgun start)