Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.11.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 11, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Boulder at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview vs. Far Northeast Warriors at Evie Dennis School, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Westminster at England Park, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Thomas Jefferson at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.