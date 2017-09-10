Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.11.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 11, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Boulder at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview vs. Far Northeast Warriors at Evie Dennis School, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest vs. Westminster at England Park, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Thomas Jefferson at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.