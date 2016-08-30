Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.31.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

BOYS SOCCER

Valor Christian at Vista PEAK, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Douglas County, 6:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Douglas County at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Overland, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Dakota Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 5:15 p.m.