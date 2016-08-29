Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.30.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Northglenn at Overland, 6:15 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 6:15 p.m.
Castle View at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Collins vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Valor Christian vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Denver North at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.
Montbello at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Valor Christian at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Mountain Vista, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 3:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Northglenn, 3:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m.