Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.28.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 28, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail at Ponderosa, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Creek at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Chaparral vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bear Creek at Grandview, 4 p.m.
Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Regis Jesuit at Spring Valley, 8:30 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fossil Ridge vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.