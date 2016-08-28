Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.28.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 28, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Ponderosa, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Creek at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Chaparral vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bear Creek at Grandview, 4 p.m.

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Regis Jesuit at Spring Valley, 8:30 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Fossil Ridge vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.