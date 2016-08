Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.27.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Aug 27, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Vista Ridge, 11 a.m.

Gateway at Abraham Lincoln, noon

Valor at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Vista PEAK at Denver West, noon

SOFTBALL

Brighton at Eaglecrest, 11 a.m.

Mesa Ridge at Vista PEAK, 11 a.m.

Rangeview at Fort Collins Tournament

Erie at Overland, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 10 a.m.

Grandview at St. Mary’s Academy, 10 a.m.