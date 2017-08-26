Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.26.17

By COURTNEY OAKES, Sports Editor

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Highlands Ranch vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Abraham Lincoln at Gateway, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Overland at Durango, 10 a.m.

Pomona vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Grandview vs. Pomona at Metro State, 9 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Limon, 10 a.m.

Rangeview vs. Arapahoe at deKoevened Park, 11 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Mesa Ridge, 11 a.m.

Chaparral at Overland, 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Palmer Ridge, 2 p.m.