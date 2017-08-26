Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.26.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
FOOTBALL
Highlands Ranch vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Abraham Lincoln at Gateway, 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Overland at Durango, 10 a.m.
Pomona vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Grandview vs. Pomona at Metro State, 9 a.m.
Regis Jesuit at Limon, 10 a.m.
Rangeview vs. Arapahoe at deKoevened Park, 11 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Mesa Ridge, 11 a.m.
Chaparral at Overland, 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Palmer Ridge, 2 p.m.